MultiLingual Media hits 20,000-follower milestone
Social media such as LinkedIn are indicative of a deeper, more genuine interest in what we’re accomplishing as a media company.”SANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLingual Media’s growth in recent years culminated this week with the achievement of a major milestone: logging 20,000 followers on LinkedIn.
— Marjolein Groot Nibbelink, CEO of MultiLingual Media
Up from just 5,000 followers in 2021, the milestone represents an important benchmark for the young and international team. Known best for publishing MultiLingual magazine, MultiLingual Media has been working to expand its reach in both print and digital media. More LinkedIn followers means more engaged, diverse conversations about the language’s industry’s leading issues, which is MultiLingual Media’s primary goal.
“In a mostly remote work environment it can be difficult to gauge popularity beyond your go-to statistics. Social media such as LinkedIn are indicative of a deeper, more genuine interest in what we’re accomplishing as a media company,” says Marjolein Groot Nibbelink, CEO of MultiLingual Media. “I want to thank the greater community of language professionals for their support through what has been a dynamic couple of years and hope to keep building upon the foundations that were solidified over 35 years by those I am proud to call my friends.”
It’s just one benchmark of MultiLingual Media’s progress in the past few years. In 2022, the MultiLingual team expanded MultiLingual magazine, the language industry’s premier publication at the intersection of language and global business, from six to 12 issues per year. Likewise, readership of multilingual.com, a blog covering breaking news, trending topics and guest contributions, has steadily increased.
“We’ve been working hard to expand both the quantity and the quality of MultiLingual Media’s offerings since 2021,” said Cameron Rasmusson, MultiLingual Media editor-in-chief. “It’s so gratifying to see people responding to that hard work, and we hope to continue that trend of expansion and improvement in 2023.”
Indeed, the LinkedIn milestone sets an optimistic tone for the start of the year. Perhaps the most popular social media platform to share professional perspectives and best practices, LinkedIn is a vital hub for language professionals. It’s one of the most powerful tools for language workers to learn and grow. And MultiLingual Media plays an important role in facilitating those conversations, as evidenced by its LinkedIn following.
Keep an eye on multilingual.com to stay abreast of the day-to-day happenings in language. And subscribe to MultiLingual magazine for contributions from the best and brightest in the industry.
