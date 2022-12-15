MultiLingual Media launches languageco.com, a database of language service providers
Languageco.com allows users to sort through more than 2,500 language service providers and organizations for language professionals.
I look forward to seeing how languageco.com continues to grow in the coming year.”SANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLingual Media, the Sandpoint, Idaho-based publisher of MultiLingual magazine and the podcast Localization Today, has launched languageco.com. This new and improved version of the company’s vendors and organizations directory connects language service providers and buyers, to help you conduct business as efficiently as possible.
— Evelyn Najarian, COO
“Building out a directory of almost 3,000 companies, each with their own service types and language and industry specialties proved quite tedious, but it’s been gratifying to update this great resource,” said Evelyn Najarian, COO of MultiLingual Media, who spearheaded the project alongside the company’s CIO, Aleksey Schipack. “I look forward to seeing how it continues to grow in the coming year.”
With a brand-new web domain and a sleek design, languageco.com allows users to sort through more than 2,500 language service providers and organizations for language professionals. Whether you’d like to promote your business to potential customers or just need to find the right language service provider for you, this directory of vendors and organizations in the language industry is the right tool for you. Within the first three months of the site’s launch in early 2022, languageco.com saw a 640% increase in pageviews, underscoring its relevance to users looking for language services.
It’s completely free to submit a listing and search through listings on the site. Companies also have the option to upgrade to a premium package for just $400 per year. Premium buyers can submit up to 10 listings, which are also featured more prominently on the site. Premium listings will also benefit from a spot on the languageco.com homepage, appear first in search results using the advanced search functionality, and get a post on the LinkedIn page to highlight their services.
MultiLingual Media’s flagship publication, MultiLingual magazine, was first published in 1987 as a 56-page buyer’s guide stapled by hand. Since then, the company has remained committed to connecting language service providers with buyers of language services. Through the decades, MultiLingual Media has accumulated one of the most comprehensive databases of language service vendors and organizations to date, originally hosted on multilingual.com.
As the list of language service providers in the directory grew larger and larger, the team at MultiLingual Media saw the need for a more streamlined way to navigate the directory. And thus, languageco.com was born earlier this year.
Vendors and organizations can customize their languageco.com listings to highlight all of the services they provide, the niches they serve, and their ISO certifications — just to name a handful of features. Likewise, users can filter their searches to discover fine-tuned and easy-to-sort-through results.
Marjolein G Nibbelink
MultiLingual Media
+1 2086100558
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other