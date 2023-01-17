Bow Wow Labs, Inc. Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign with Wefunder
Campaign Created to Increase Pet Safety, Wellness and Innovation by Building a Global Community of People that Embrace Bow Wow Labs’ Epic Mission and Growth
Launching our Wefunder campaign helps us build an even larger pet-passionate community of ambassadors, investors and pet lovers, all with a shared interest in keeping pets safe and healthy.”NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bow Wow Labs, Inc., inventors of the life-protecting Bow Wow Buddy™ and innovators of unique pet products that help keep pets safe, healthy and happy, is announcing the launch of an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder.
— Johnna Devereaux, Chief Nutrition Officer and Vice President of Marketing
After its first 30 months of double-digit growth in sales, going from $5K a month to over $4M a year, Bow Wow Labs just had record monthly revenue exceeding $600,000 in both November and December, pushing the company to over $7.5M per year in revenue projected on an annualized basis.
Bow Wow Labs had its first crowdfunding experience in 2018 with Kickstarter, where it earned a spot among the top 10 of 600 pet companies of the ten-year period ending with 2018. This successful campaign introduced the Bully Buddy (the predecessor of today’s Bow Wow Buddy™) to thousands of loyal customers and served as an important validation of the concept. Bow Wow Labs’ current Wefunder campaign is different because it is an equity crowdfunding campaign, allowing individual people the opportunity to invest in the company.
Rarely does an individual get the opportunity to invest at this stage of growth of what is clearly a “hot startup.” This campaign will provide the capital to fuel even faster growth and enable the company to launch two exciting, innovative new products that pets will love and that will further the company’s core mission of pet health and wellness.
With a mission dedicated to pet health and safety, award-winning Bow Wow Labs is best known for its Bow Wow Buddy. The Bow Wow Buddy safety device is easy-to-use, life-protecting, veterinarian-approved and dog-loved. Each Bow Wow Buddy tightly secures bully sticks and other long-term chews (a $1B segment of the pet product market), helping to prevent dogs from choking and to eliminate the potential risk for obstruction on the tail-end of the treat.
Michael London, Chief Executive Officer of Bow Wow Labs explains, “It’s truly important to me to allow passionate pet-parents and our customers this opportunity for a stake in our future and our success. I can’t think of anything more powerful in today’s social media world than to have 3,000 to 5,000 enthusiastic brand ambassadors as part of our future, spreading the word about our great company.”
Chief Nutrition Officer and Vice President of Marketing Johnna Devereaux adds, “Our mission at Bow Wow Labs is for all dogs to live their best lives, every day. We strive daily to produce safe and healthy products to dogs everywhere, and this campaign will help to further our unwavering commitment to pet health and safety. This campaign will help us build an even larger pet-passionate community of ambassadors, all with a vested interest in our continuing success and a vested interest in keeping pets safe and healthy.”
To find out more about this crowdfunding campaign* and opportunity, please visit https://wefunder.com/bowwowlabs. For more information about the award-winning company and its growing line of product-innovations, please visit www.bowwowlabs.com.
###
About Bow Wow Labs: Bow Wow Labs, Inc. (BWL) is the maker of innovative products that help to keep dogs safe, healthy, and happy. BWL is best-known for the life-protecting Bow Wow Buddy along with its line of Safe Fit™ Bully Sticks, which have had great success since launching in 2018. Safe Fit™ Bully Sticks are made from fresh, 100% grass-fed cattle, free of chemicals and hormones. With a growing line of nutritious dog treats and chews, BWL has many more new products and innovation on the horizon! Learn more at: https://bowwowlabs.com/.
*Disclaimer: No money or other consideration is being solicited by this press release. No offer to buy securities is being made by this press release or will be accepted. No offering will be made until an SEC Form C is filed through Wefunder’s platform, and Wefunder’s platform will be the only venue for that offering. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Wefunder does not endorse, recommend or advise investing in any company.
Erin Terjesen
Propel Communications
+1 602-625-2871
email us here