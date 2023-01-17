Eastbound US 60 closed Tuesday night (Jan. 17) at Loop 101

PHOENIX – A section of eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is scheduled to be closed overnight east of Loop 101 (Price Freeway) Tuesday night (Jan. 17) for lane striping work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound US 60 will be closed between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 18).

Both Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 will be closed. The eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mill Avenue, Rural Road and McClintock Drive also will be closed overnight.

The work is part of a new pavement improvement project that started earlier this month. Over the next several months, crews will be working to improve the driving surface along both directions of US 60 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange).

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.