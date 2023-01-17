Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,190 in the last 365 days.

Eastbound US 60 closed Tuesday night (Jan. 17) at Loop 101

PHOENIX – A section of eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is scheduled to be closed overnight east of Loop 101 (Price Freeway) Tuesday night (Jan. 17) for lane striping work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound US 60 will be closed between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 18).

Both Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 will be closed. The eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mill Avenue, Rural Road and McClintock Drive also will be closed overnight.

The work is part of a new pavement improvement project that started earlier this month. Over the next several months, crews will be working to improve the driving surface along both directions of US 60 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange). 

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

 

 

 

You just read:

Eastbound US 60 closed Tuesday night (Jan. 17) at Loop 101

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.