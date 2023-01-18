Dr. Nirali H. Trivedi of Manville Dental Group LLC Awarded As NJ Top Dentist
NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Nirali H. Trivedi of Manville Dental Group LLC for 2022.
I find it extremely gratifying to help a patient restore their function, health, and self-worth through their smile.”SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nirali H. Trivedi of Manville Dental Group LLC has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists. Dr.Trivedi fell in love with dentistry because it was a perfect blend of art and science - it encompasses the knowledge of a doctor, the skills of a surgeon and the creativity of an artist.
— Dr. Nirali H. Trivedi
“I find it extremely gratifying to help a patient restore their function, health, and self-worth through their smile,” she says.
After taking full ownership of her office, she completely remodeled the space to not only provide a calm atmosphere, but to incorporate the most cutting-edge equipment and services to her patients. This includes digital x-rays, clear aligner braces and intra-oral digital scanning that eliminates traditional impressions for orthodontics, crowns, bridges, and dentures.
“I truly believe that the world gives back what you put out, and giving to our community provides long lasting relationships with our patients,” Dr. Trivedi adds.
