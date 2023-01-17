DHHR Awarded Grant to Support Early Childhood Services

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA), Division of Early Care and Education was awarded $2.6 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support early childhood services for children from birth to age five.

The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant focuses on infants and toddlers, vulnerable children, children transitioning to kindergarten, migrant families, children with special needs, and Early Care and Education (ECE) workforce.​​​





“DHHR’s Division of Early Care and Education, in collaboration with the West Virginia Early Childhood Advisory Council and other early care and education partners throughout the state, is committed to building an equitable and sustainable ECE system,” said Janie Cole, Interim Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “This funding will support ongoing policy development, strategies and programming that ensure all children have access to high quality settings and services.”

Funding from this grant will allow DHHR to support the development of additional professional development opportunities; target efforts to promote successful partnerships among early learning providers, community agencies, and school districts for successful transition from early learning programs to kindergarten; and improve the alignment and coordination of services and programs that serve migrant children (ages 6 weeks to 5 years) who participate in preschool. More information on the federal Preschool Development Birth through Five grant program can be found on the Office of Child Care website .

