Denise Watson Joins the Careficient Executive Team as Vice President of Hospice Services
Bringing On Industry Experts to Expand Services Across Business LinesJENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solutions, today announced the addition of Denise Watson as Vice President of Hospice Services at Careficient to oversee the growth within Careficient enterprise hospice accounts.
Denise brings more than 28 years of experience in the hospice and palliative care industry as a CEO & Executive Director. She began her hospice career in 1994 with Hospice of Surry County, Inc. DBA Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care where she found her passion for hospice and palliative care. While serving as the CEO for Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care from 1999 to 2020, the organization experienced year over year growth, expanding into 17 counties in North Carolina and Virginia. Denise was instrumental in the development and operation of two hospice inpatient facilities and adding additional programs such as Home-based Palliative Care, Transitions Program, Resale Shoppes, and a hospice owned transport service. Denise supported participation in innovative programs such as the Medicare Care Choices Model in Both North Carolina and Virginia in hopes the data would positively impact the future of hospice.
Brad Caldwell, Careficient COO stated, “I’m very excited to have Denise join the Careficient team. Denise brings first-hand experience to the table and an acute understanding of the challenges facing CEOs in our industry today – she will be a significant asset to all of our hospice customers and prospects. Her 25 plus years as a Hospice CEO is going to change the game for Careficient, more importantly, it will help us support the future of the industry. The Hospice industry is evolving so quickly; staying ahead of the changes is critical to our success and the success of our customers.”
Since 2020, Denise has served in a healthcare consultant role both independently and with Simitree Healthcare providing interim leadership and management support for other hospice organizations. In addition, Denise founded and co-owns Care Concierges, LLC, a private pay concierge business providing support to clients with home management tasks, transportation and al a carte personal assistance.
“I love to engage with colleagues, customers, and industry leaders to learn and grow, build lasting relationships, and foster creativity. I take a visionary approach and embraces innovation, challenges, and technology to facilitate growth and success.” Watson added.
Denise has served on multiple boards in the hospice industry and local community and civic boards in her community. Denise also holds a Master of Science degree in Nursing, Master of Business Administration in Health Care Management from the University of Phoenix; Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Winston-Salem State University; and an Associate Degree in Nursing from Surry Community College.
# # #
About Careficient
Careficient is a cloud-based EMR for home health, hospice and home care developed to create agency-wide efficiencies across operations. Careficient helps agencies streamline processes and accelerate growth with compliance-first solutions that seamlessly scale to any size business.
Careficient is commitment to the highest standards of quality in the industry and is the first EMR to be awarded CHAP and ACHC certification.
For more information, visit www.careficient.com
Hellen Budaya Pileski
Careficient Inc.
email us here