PennDOT Employees Give Back in 2022

​Montoursville, PA – PennDOT District 3-0 employees continued their efforts to make a positive influence in their communities in 2022. With the continuing impacts of COVID-19 being felt throughout the economy and in our everyday lives, our employees remained commitment to bettering the lives of those in the community and is evident in the dedicated way they perform their duties as well as their charitable giving.

"We saw annual fundraisers return back to normal status, since the pandemic," said District Executive Eric High, P.E., "I continue to be impressed with the dedication to the community through the charitable donations our employees show throughout the year."

District 3-0, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, continued to support the State Employees Combined Appeal (SECA) and pledged over $24,000. In addition to supporting SECA, employees embraced several local charities in 2022.

District employees held a friendly "food fight" – a competition to see which of the PennDOT units could raise the most money for Footprints of Montgomery, Inc., a Lycoming County food bank. Employees donated over $1,098, which is equivalent to 6,589 pounds of food.

The Bill Craver Bikes for Tykes program raised funds to purchase 25 bicycles that were donated to local children along with more than 65 additional toys, books and stocking stuffers, that were given to Toys for Tots to be distributed to local families. The bicycle drive was named in honor of the late Bill Craver, who served as a PennDOT maintenance worker in Lycoming County until his retirement. Bill was known for his personal donation of a dozen or so bicycles to charity each year. Over 480 bicycles have been donated to local children since the program began in 2011.

In December, two employees organized a program that provided Christmas gifts for 13 children in the Families United Network foster care program.

