P-O Sweeps PennDOT District 2 Paint the Plow Awards

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest in District 2.

Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School of Centre County won the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. The student art depicts their mascot warning against the potential consequences of texting while driving to convey this year's theme of "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice."

Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from 11 area high schools that entered this year's regional contest. Votes were accepted from January 9-15.

Philipsburg-Osceola was also the winner of the "Judges' Pick" award. The winner of this category was determined by a panel consisting of PennDOT personnel and staff at The Liddle Art Gallery in Clearfield.

During the winter weather season, the blades painted by all the participating high school students will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk and Potter counties. Photos of all the District 2 plows can be viewed on the PennDOT website.

Paint the Plow is a collaborative effort between PennDOT and area high schools aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering an appreciation for student art programs and creativity. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2022 statewide theme is "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice," which was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department's winter website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

