Regular Animal playfully revamps the digital presence of a local non-profit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Regular Animal playfully revamps the digital presence of Debris Free Oceans with a website full of function, including e-commerce, a sustainability guide for Miami Dade, and a reusables calculator, which estimates the savings and environmental benefits a business will obtain by using reusable instead of disposable products.
Since its formation in 2014, the non-profit organization Debris Free Oceans has inspired local communities to responsibly manage the lifecycle of plastics and waste as part of a global initiative to eradicate marine debris from our beaches, reefs, and oceans.
The marketing agency worked with Debris Free Oceans to design a dynamic and contemporary Miami web design to set them apart from other Miami-based non-profits while providing top-notch SEO performance. The bespoke pages illustrate the charity’s programs and how people could get involved with them.
Lausanne, the font selected for the project, is an extraordinarily sophisticated sans serif with an organic aesthetic, very legible in small sizes and full of refined details in display sizes. Designed to respond to the historical sans-serif like Helvetica, Lausanne brings to the new website the particularities of digital typography, such as the versatility of a “Text” character and a “Display” character. Besides that, the ascending and descending lines are short and give a compact appearance to this character. Lausanne is the only typeface showcased throughout the site.
For the selection of video and imagery within the website design, Regular Animal chose a colorful Miami-based theme with education and intrepid Debris Free Oceans’ signature events featured throughout.
The ocean-inspired color palette helps shape the overall aesthetic of the branding and is carried throughout the website. Choosing a bright blues and greens range, Regular Animal wants to enhance that Miami vibe. Since the site’s creation, the website color palette became the brand’s color system, a graphic motif carried across the whole brand, adding a fun and modern visual approach to Debris Free Ocean’s brand identity.
James Laurent
