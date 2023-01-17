Regular Animal launches DO GOOD, a pro-bono creative program for Earth-saving ideas
The Miami-based creative agency will develop a brand identity and website for two selected projects in 2023; for free.
With our pro-bono program, we're investing in the fiber that builds a better planet. Good design can inspire and explain, ennoble and challenge, elevate ideas, and help us to connect to each other.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design and sustainability are flourishing in Miami, and Regular Animal wants to do its part. So this year, the Miami creative agency will contribute to two organizations creating solutions for a better world through their DO GOOD program. They will choose one organization in February and another in July to take on an eight-week intensive branding program in which they will create a starter branding package and one-page website, valued up to $50,000, for free.
— Ana Meira
Alternative energies, heroic tech, environment shielding, waste repurposing, scientific research, animal protection, or other DO GOOD ventures are welcome—the agency admits they have a soft spot for animals.
"We believe our primary role as a creative agency is to advocate for life; improve people's lives and the planet," said Ana Meira, Creative Director and co-founder at Regular Animal. "For us, DO-GOOD organizations are those with great ideas that need good design, although they can't always afford it. With our pro-bono program, we're investing in the fiber that builds a better planet. Good design can inspire and explain, ennoble and challenge, elevate these ideas, and help us to connect to each other," she added.
The world is full of opportunities for design to DO GOOD, but most of the paths still need to be paved for design to be successful. If your organization has an idea to change the world and can wedge your toe in the door with high-impact design, you can create opportunities to open the door further. Apply at Regular Animal's website, regularanimal.com, before the 14th of February.
