Core Boring Work in DuBois Area Through Mid-February

DuBois, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to core boring work in the greater DuBois area through mid-February.

Core boring work on four Interstate 80 bridges in Clearfield County will begin later this month. This work impacts the eastbound and westbound bridges at exit 97/Brockway-DuBois and mile marker 99 approximately three miles from exit 101/DuBois-Penfield.

The contractor will implement short-term single-lane closures while collecting the core samples. They will begin collecting them on Monday, January 23, and continue until mid-February. All work will take place during daylight hours and is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT expects traffic impacts on the Interstate will be minimal, but it encourages drivers to build a few extra minutes into their travel schedules as short delays are possible while work is taking place.

PennDOT is also reminding motorists that core boring work on Route 255 near

Hungry Hollow Road will start Tuesday, January 18. Flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern and drivers should anticipate short delays during daylight hours while the samples are collected. These samples are being collected in relation to a future bridge replacement project on Route 255 and work on this project is expected to continue through Friday, January 27.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 mfannin@pa.gov

