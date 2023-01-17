Submit Release
Inmate death at RTC

January 14, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Larry Loughry 63700, age 75, died at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln.

Mr. Loughry’s sentence began on March 3, 2006. He was serving an 18 to 65 year sentence on charges out of Buffalo County that included first degree sexual assault and five counts possession of child pornography.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Mr. Loughry was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

