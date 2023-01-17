Submit Release
Opkey Launches DevOps platform for Oracle Cloud ERP

Opkey’s new DevOps platform provides an all-in-one solution for enterprises to shorten their Oracle Cloud ERP implementation lifecycle.

We built this platform after hearing from hundreds of customers about how difficult it was to implement their Oracle Cloud ERP quickly, and without risk.”
— Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO
DUBLIN, CA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for packaged applications, is proud to announce the release of their DevOps platform for Oracle Cloud ERP, which helps enterprises fully embrace DevOps when implementing their Oracle Cloud ERP.

This new platform allows users to streamline their implementation of Oracle Cloud ERP by integrating DevOps best practices including Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) and Test Automation during their implementation. This helps clients speed up their delivery of critical business applications while providing full visibility to all stakeholders during the implementation process.

“It is well known that ERP implementations are often delayed and fail to meet the expectation of business stakeholders. We are proud to offer another innovative platform, as an extension to our best-in-class Oracle Cloud ERP test automation platform, to help business leaders meet the tight timelines of these projects and accelerate the ROI for their ERP transformations,” Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO said.

Millions of enterprises around the globe are embracing DevOps to shorten their software development lifecycles and provide continuous delivery of high quality software. But the vast majority of Oracle customers struggle to integrate these DevOps practices with their Oracle Cloud ERP implementation.

Not anymore.

For more information on Opkey and their new DevOps for Oracle Cloud ERP platform sign up for their upcoming announcement webinar.

About Opkey: Opkey is changing the way test automation is done for ERP, web, and mobile applications. Opkey comes with 30,000 pre-built, automated test cases that can be applied to customer environments out-of-the-box, instantly increasing test coverage. For remaining gaps, Opkey's no-code platform empowers any employee to create and scale test automation.

Opkey supports more than 14 packaged applications and 150 technologies, and is recognized by industry analysts like Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. The company has more than 250 enterprise clients and is based in Dublin, California with additional offices in New York City, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.

