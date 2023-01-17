TDOC Inmate Death

NASHVILLE – Death row inmate James Dellinger has passed away of apparent natural causes. Dellinger, 71, was pronounced deceased at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution at 11:58 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was sentenced to death in 1996 for First Degree Murder in Blount County. The exact cause of death is pending official determination by the medical examiner.
