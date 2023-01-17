SCDSS Announces New Anderson County Director

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Danielle Jones
803-898-7602
publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

Columbia -The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Josie Jones as the new Anderson County DSS Director beginning Tuesday, January 17th. Ms. Jones has served as Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to do so on an interim basis until a new director is named.

Ms. Jones began her DSS career in November of 2006 as a foster care case manager in Anderson County. She later served as a foster care supervisor in Anderson County. In 2014, Ms. Jones has also worked for the Department of Mental Health and Guardian ad Litem Program. In June 2016, she returned to SCDSS as an Upstate Regional Performance Coach. In February 2018, she was named Interim County Director for Spartanburg County and was promoted to County Director in June of that same year.

“As someone who started my career after graduating from college, I have been fortunate to learn and grow so much as a person and leader over the past 16 years,” said Jones. “I have truly enjoyed working in Spartanburg and building long-lasting relationships and memories that will not be forgotten. I am excited about transitioning back to Anderson County where it all began and being able to work with an amazing group of professionals and external partners.”

Ms. Jones was born in Charleston, SC, and raised in Cayce, SC where she graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School. She earned her B.S. degree in Psychology from Lander University in December 2005 and her M.A. in Counseling with an emphasis on Mental Health Counseling from Webster University in 2008.

Ms. Jones’ hiring came after the recent retirement of former Anderson County DSS Director Kenneth McBride.

For more information on DSS services available in Anderson County and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

 

