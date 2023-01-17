Equilibrium CEO Dave Chen Joins CEO Keynote Line-Up For Las Vegas 2023 Indoor Ag-Con
Equilibrium CEO Dave Chen will lead the day two keynote address for the 10th annual Indoor Ag-Con, February 27-28, 2023, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV.
Controlled environment agriculture is at an inflection moment in the sector’s development. Dave will offer valuable insights into the realities & opportunities the industry faces as we move forward.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equilibrium CEO Dave Chen will lead the day two opening morning keynote address for the 10th annual edition of Indoor Ag-Con, February 27-28, 2023, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV. Themed “The Future of Farming Grows Here,” the largest vertical farming & controlled environment agriculture (CEA) gathering in the United States will give attendees the opportunity to hear from Chen and other thought leaders from today’s top farms and CEA companies; enjoy terrific networking opportunities; and explore new resources from a significantly expanded exhibitor roster.
— Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con
The keynote address will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM.
“We are excited to have Dave Chen kick off day two of our February 2023 edition,” says Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “Controlled environment agriculture is at an inflection moment in the sector’s growth and development, and Dave will offer valuable insights into the realities and opportunities the industry faces as we move forward.”
Founded in 2008, Equilibrium Capital has built a platform of real assets-focused, sustainability-driven investment strategies for institutional investors. Equilibrium currently manages $2 billion in two portfolio strategies: Carbon Transition Infrastructure and Controlled Environment Foods.
Dave is Equilibrium’s CEO and serves on the boards of several of its fund portfolio companies. He started his career at Solectron, McKinsey, and as a general partner with OVP Venture Partners. He served on the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank Board system until 2012, and was a board member of B Labs until 2018. Dave has, for 14 years, been a professor at Northwestern’s Kellogg Business School equipping students for sustainable investing.
2023 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE FEATURES NEW FORMATS, 70+ SPEAKERS
Chen’s presentation joins the Indoor Ag-Con 2023 CEO headliner keynote line-up, which also includes the opening morning kick-off session with Arama Kukutai, CEO, Plenty. Look for another announcement coming soon about the event’s third keynote address. In addition to these headliner keynotes, the 2023 educational conference will also feature insightful panel sessions featured within three comprehensive educational tracks – grower; trends & innovation; and funding & guidance. Attendees can also look forward to new friendly debate formats and fireside chats, too.
EXPANDED EXHIBIT FLOOR
2023 will welcome the largest number of exhibitors in the event’s 10-year history. From irrigation and LED lighting to environmental control systems, substrates, greenhouse equipment, energy solutions, business services and more, attendees will have the chance to see the latest introductions and innovations from vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture leaders in 174 booths.
CO-LOCATION WITH NATIONAL GROCERS ASSOCATION SHOW
Indoor Ag-Con will once again co-locate with the National Grocers Association (NGA) Show, the leading trade show and conference for independent grocers, offering even more networking and business opportunities for attendees and exhibitors alike. The NGA Show and Indoor Ag-Con visitors will have the opportunity to explore both exhibit halls as part of the full conference pass offerings.
MORE NETWORKING
Exhibitors and attendees can enjoy complimentary luncheons on the show floor each day, a show floor cocktail reception, breakout sessions and other opportunities to reconnect with friends and meet new business partners.
QUICK FACTS:
WHEN: Monday, February 27 – Tuesday, February 28, 2023
WHERE: Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89101
INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email suzanne@indoor.ag
ABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLC
Indoor Ag-Con is the largest US trade event for vertical farming | indoor agriculture |controlled environment agriculture, the practice of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information: www.indoor.ag
