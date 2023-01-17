Urban Value Corner Store Partners With ‘Ready Training Online’ To Scale Training Program
The training program will allow the company to offer an even higher caliber of service and training for employeesMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Value Corner Stores, a leading full-service amenity provider for high-density apartment communities, has chosen Ready Training Online, RTO, as their exclusive training platform. This partnership will allow Urban Value to provide an even higher caliber of service and training to their employees while also scaling the program nationwide.
Urban Value Corner Stores are a great way to provide apartment complex owners with access to essential goods and services. With various groceries, household items, personal care products, and extended hours of operation, customers can always find the items they need. This convenience can help improve tenant satisfaction and retention rates.
In addition to beer, wine, sodas, coffee, snacks and meals, Urban Value Corner Store also offers household essentials, OTC medications, pet supplies, toys and locally-made Texas products. Its convenient and affordable shopping options are positively impacting their community and increasing the quality of life for residents.
RTO is the only online training platform providing hands-on learning experiences in a virtual environment. This unique approach allows employees to learn the required skillset and how to apply it in a real-world setting. With this partnership, Urban Value can provide its employees with the necessary tools for success while continuing its tradition of excellence.
“We explored a number of training platforms and landed on RTO as our key training provider to help us build a more robust career learning platform for our managers and associates. We understand in order for us to provide a great resident experience our team must have the tools to be successful. Our partnership with RTO will help us scale more effectively with their performance-based training modules,” CEO/Founder Steve McKinley stated.
Ready Training Online (RTO) was founded in 2005 to provide full-service online training solutions. Their convenience store-focused content library consists of short, engaging, performance-based training modules developed in their state-of-the-art in-house production facility. RTO presents the training through its proprietary learning management system, trainingGrid, designed to simplify employee training and provide online delivery, progress tracking, and results reporting.
“We’re proud to be partnering with Urban Value Corner Store to support the development of their team as they continue to expand their unique footprint. RTO’s career learning path, Gears to Your Career, will help their team grow and develop the skills they need to be successful,” said Jeff Kahler, president and CEO at RTO.
