Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,780 in the last 365 days.

Wilner “Nicolas” Pierre - The Greatest Voice of the Bahamas

Wilner Pierre, The Greatest Voice from the Bahamas

Wilner Pierre, The Greatest Voice from the Bahamas

Pierre Family taking refuge in kitchen cabinet during hurricane

Pierre Family taking refuge in kitchen cabinet during hurricane

Wilner Pierre and Family (Aaron, Aiden, Payton and Molina)

Wilner Pierre and Family (Aaron, Aiden, Payton and Molina)

Wilner Pierre with his wife, Molina Jeune-Pierre, Mrs. Haiti 2020

Logo of Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach

To be Introduced to the World

Wilner had become a huge story, overnight, in the Bahamas as they read the press releases from the United States and realized that the greatest singer from the Bahamas had finally found his calling”
— Lisa Pamintuan

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Hurricane Dorian destroyed the little Abaco islands in the Bahamas, a few short years ago, all that was left was an apocalyptic scene. That vision has forever scarred the life of Wilner Pierre and his family - his young children and his then pregnant wife Molina, the former Mrs. Haiti International 2020. It’s hard to imagine a silver lining when lives of family and friends are lost in a heartbeat and your hometown is destroyed, but the world moves in mysterious ways.

Wilner and his family took refuge in kitchen cupboards and were finally rescued and brought to the United States. While having a career as a singer in the Bahamas his whole life he suddenly found himself and his family as refugees in Florida and taking jobs at Doordash, Uber, anything to get by.

One of the jobs he got was to install patio screens in a house of an internationally known inventor with connections in many industries including the entertainment industry. Just hearing Wilner singing while working, with an unbelievable voice, the inventor contacted WorldIPI.com who immediately sent him to Las Vegas to record Redemption Song with John Legend’s Backup singers, Adele’s percussionist and Usher’s drummer, Boots Greene, who also co-produced the song.

Everyone was startled that the refugee from the Bahamas who was delivering food during Co-Vid was in fact one of the great voices in the world.

Within a few months, Wilner went from just getting by in life to living with his family in Jupiter, Florida and now working with songwriters and musicians and preparing to perform in casinos later this year with his own act.

“Wilner had become a huge story, overnight, in the Bahamas as they read the press releases from the United States and realized that the greatest singer from the Bahamas had finally found his calling” says Lisa Pamintuan, president of WorldIPI.com, an international conglomerate with ties to many industries around the world.

WorldIPI.com has set up a separate label for Wilner and is busy making deals for his future. Wilner was also signed to WorldIPI.com’s new luxury brand, Nicolas of Palm Beach, to create new clothing lines with his wife Molina, the former Mrs. Haiti International.

“With some well-deserved good luck, Wilner’s silver lining will turn to Gold and Platinum as a world recording artist and performer” says Pamintuan.

MEDIA
Worldipi.com
media@worldipi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

Wilner Pierre, Redemption Song (Screen Test)

You just read:

Wilner “Nicolas” Pierre - The Greatest Voice of the Bahamas

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.