Wilner “Nicolas” Pierre - The Greatest Voice of the Bahamas

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Hurricane Dorian destroyed the little Abaco islands in the Bahamas, a few short years ago, all that was left was an apocalyptic scene. That vision has forever scarred the life of Wilner Pierre and his family - his young children and his then pregnant wife Molina, the former Mrs. Haiti International 2020. It’s hard to imagine a silver lining when lives of family and friends are lost in a heartbeat and your hometown is destroyed, but the world moves in mysterious ways.

Wilner and his family took refuge in kitchen cupboards and were finally rescued and brought to the United States. While having a career as a singer in the Bahamas his whole life he suddenly found himself and his family as refugees in Florida and taking jobs at Doordash, Uber, anything to get by.

One of the jobs he got was to install patio screens in a house of an internationally known inventor with connections in many industries including the entertainment industry. Just hearing Wilner singing while working, with an unbelievable voice, the inventor contacted WorldIPI.com who immediately sent him to Las Vegas to record Redemption Song with John Legend’s Backup singers, Adele’s percussionist and Usher’s drummer, Boots Greene, who also co-produced the song.

Everyone was startled that the refugee from the Bahamas who was delivering food during Co-Vid was in fact one of the great voices in the world.

Within a few months, Wilner went from just getting by in life to living with his family in Jupiter, Florida and now working with songwriters and musicians and preparing to perform in casinos later this year with his own act.

“Wilner had become a huge story, overnight, in the Bahamas as they read the press releases from the United States and realized that the greatest singer from the Bahamas had finally found his calling” says Lisa Pamintuan, president of WorldIPI.com, an international conglomerate with ties to many industries around the world.

WorldIPI.com has set up a separate label for Wilner and is busy making deals for his future. Wilner was also signed to WorldIPI.com’s new luxury brand, Nicolas of Palm Beach, to create new clothing lines with his wife Molina, the former Mrs. Haiti International.

“With some well-deserved good luck, Wilner’s silver lining will turn to Gold and Platinum as a world recording artist and performer” says Pamintuan.

