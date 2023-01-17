Solar Sister Welcomes Joanita Nemayian Gakami to its Board of Directors
Joanita's commitment to our mission, rising from her own lived experience growing up in a rural Kenyan Maasai community, and her expertise in law and human resources are tremendous assets.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Sister announced today that Joanita Nemayian Gakami has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.
— Katherine Lucey, Founder, and CEO of Solar Sister
An attorney with the national law firm Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. Joanita Nemayian Gakami counsels her clients on numerous employment law issues and represents them in related litigation. She litigates claims of discrimination, unfair trade practices, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and whistleblowing.
Joanita, a native speaker of Maasai and Kiswalli, founded the Maasai Girls Education and Empowerment Program in 2012. The program supports the educational needs of Maasai girls attending day school in Loitokitok, Kenya. This program provides academic support and mentorship opportunities to approximately forty-five bright and talented impoverished girls.
“We are thrilled to have Joanita join our Board of Directors. Her commitment to our mission, rising from her own lived experience growing up in a rural Kenyan Maasai community, as well as her expertise in law and human resources, are tremendous assets,” said Katherine Lucey, Solar Sister Founder, and CEO. “We welcome her to Solar Sister and look forward to our future work together.”
Employers rely on Joanita to represent them in workplace unfair competition claims, including theft of trade secrets, employee raiding, breach of fiduciary duty, and alleged violations of state unfair competition laws in federal and state courts, in arbitrations, and in administrative charges before federal, state, and city agencies.
Joanita attended Smith College and double majored in Philosophy and Gender Studies. Joanita is passionate about women’s empowerment and gender equality.
About Solar Sister: Solar Sister drives impact by investing in women’s clean energy businesses in off-grid communities in Africa. Solar Sister eradicates extreme energy poverty by empowering African women with economic opportunity and providing essential services and training that enable women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses. Solar Sister is a climate solution that also improves human well-being, boosts equity, and helps usher in prosperity for people in sub-Saharan Africa who are least responsible for the climate crisis. To date, over 8,500 Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have reached over three and one-half million people with clean energy access. Products sold by Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have eliminated more than one million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.
www.solarsister.org
Media Contact:
Joanna Pinneo
+1 303-709-1569
joanna@solarsister.org
Joanna B Pinneo
Solar Sister
+ 13037091569
email us here