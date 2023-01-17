OATI to Showcase DERMS and Smart City Advancements at DISTRIBUTECH 2023
Field-proven webSmartEnergy® DERMS and Smart Cities IoT Solutions Highlight Initiatives
OATI is the industry’s #1 DERMS provider for good reason, and we encourage you to stop by our booth and find out why.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) will showcase extensive, field-proven examples of its industry-leading, distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS) and its new Smart City IoT solutions at DISTRIBUTECH International, February 7-9, 2023, at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego California. OATI’s conference contributions include Premier-Level Conference Sponsorship, two Conference Track Sponsorships (“DERs for Flexibility and Resilience” and “Smart Cities”), the Smart City Zone Sponsorship, and a keynote address at the opening session by Linda Stevens, OATI Chief Strategy Officer - Smart Grid and Smart City.
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO
In addition, OATI will contribute conference-track speakers, abstracts, customer-use case presentations and demonstrations, with energy-industry experts available to answer questions at booths #4127, #4357 and #4557. For Utilities, OATI experts will provide multiple, field-proven examples of its extensive capabilities that enable utilities and communities to leverage DERs for vastly increased energy flexibility and resilience. “We don’t just talk about DERMS – we literally make them work, and work optimally,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. “OATI is the industry’s #1 DERMS provider for good reason, and we encourage you to stop by our booth and find out why.”
For cities, and their connection with utilities, OATI will showcase the city of SmartDale in the Smart City Zone, where real city applications and their ties with utilities come to life. With its webSmartIoT® Smart City innovations, OATI empowers community leaders and citizens to take data-driven action that enhance city operations, manage critical assets and improve the lives of residents. This is accomplished by supporting an unlimited number of high-value uses over a common, single network, webSmartIoT™ for Cities, which leverages LoRaWAN®, the open-protocol, long-range wide-area network, as a part of the end-to-end solution stack.
OATI is the largest energy-industry solutions provider, offering the scalability, performance, and security needed to power the electric grid and cities of the future, empowering a decarbonized grid for a more sustainable world. “We look forward to seeing you at our booths, the Smart City Zone or within the conference tracks we sponsor,” says Dr. Mokhtari. “Come chat with us and find out how we can help you prepare for the future.”
To learn more about OATI and its energy-commerce solutions, visit oati.com, or email SmartCity@oati.net.
-###-
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Danah Ortaleza
OATI
+1 763-201-2000
email us here