National Convention & Truck Show heading to Reno in June

"More than just a Truck Show"

With its popular destination, hotel rooms are going fast and it’s only January. We encourage you to register and book rooms now.”
— Laurence Gration, Executive Director
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Truck Historical Society is busy preparing for its biggest event of the year – the National Convention & Truck Show! The 2023 event is June 8-10 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

“With its popular destination, hotel rooms are going fast and it’s only January. We encourage you to register and book rooms now,” said Executive Director Laurence Gration. “The National Convention & Truck Show is much more than just a truck show. There are more than a dozen Learning Sessions and a Vendor Expo for the public, and it’s where our members gather to celebrate the Society’s accomplishments and a time to see old friends and meet new ones. Plus, for an extra fee, there are off-site tours available for attendees.”

In 2019, the National Convention & Truck Show brought 967 trucks on display with more than 8,000 spectators to the Grand Sierra Resort. Convention Manager Lea Ann Reed said, “We expect those numbers to be about the same as in 2019, but we always hope we see more people attend the show and take part in this truly unique event.”

Anyone interested in displaying a truck(s) can visit the website at ATHS.org/Convention or email events@ATHS.org or call 816-891-9900.

Convention registration is available on the ATHS website at ATHS.org/Convention. The Early Bird deadline is March 31, but ATHS welcomes all who want to attend and will be taking registrations onsite.

The 2023 National Convention & Truck Show is supported by Cummins, Daimler Truck North America, Hagerty, Iowa 80, Truckomat, CAT Scale, and Vander Haag's.

Marina Spexarth
American Truck Historical Society
+1 816-891-9900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

National Convention & Truck Show heading to Reno in June

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marina Spexarth
American Truck Historical Society
+1 816-891-9900
Company/Organization
American Truck Historical Society
10380 N. Ambassador Dr., Ste. 101
Kansas City, Missouri, 64153
United States
+1 816-891-9900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. ATHS is international in scope, with around 17,000 members and 100 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 United States. The Zoe James Memorial Library hosts a collection of over 100,000 digitized and original photographs and documents; 35,000 pieces of sales literature, and more than 45,000 books and periodicals, along with an extensive collection of scale model trucks. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame, ATHS Visitor Center, and Library are housed within the home office, located in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A. More information about ATHS, including hours of operation, can be found at ATHS.org.

More From This Author
National Convention & Truck Show heading to Reno in June
Aaron Marsh Hired as Wheels of Time Editor
Founders of Freightliner Trucks, Iowa 80 Group, and Old Dominion Freight Line Inducted
View All Stories From This Author