National Convention & Truck Show heading to Reno in June
"More than just a Truck Show"
With its popular destination, hotel rooms are going fast and it’s only January. We encourage you to register and book rooms now.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Truck Historical Society is busy preparing for its biggest event of the year – the National Convention & Truck Show! The 2023 event is June 8-10 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.
— Laurence Gration, Executive Director
“With its popular destination, hotel rooms are going fast and it’s only January. We encourage you to register and book rooms now,” said Executive Director Laurence Gration. “The National Convention & Truck Show is much more than just a truck show. There are more than a dozen Learning Sessions and a Vendor Expo for the public, and it’s where our members gather to celebrate the Society’s accomplishments and a time to see old friends and meet new ones. Plus, for an extra fee, there are off-site tours available for attendees.”
In 2019, the National Convention & Truck Show brought 967 trucks on display with more than 8,000 spectators to the Grand Sierra Resort. Convention Manager Lea Ann Reed said, “We expect those numbers to be about the same as in 2019, but we always hope we see more people attend the show and take part in this truly unique event.”
Anyone interested in displaying a truck(s) can visit the website at ATHS.org/Convention or email events@ATHS.org or call 816-891-9900.
Convention registration is available on the ATHS website at ATHS.org/Convention. The Early Bird deadline is March 31, but ATHS welcomes all who want to attend and will be taking registrations onsite.
The 2023 National Convention & Truck Show is supported by Cummins, Daimler Truck North America, Hagerty, Iowa 80, Truckomat, CAT Scale, and Vander Haag's.
