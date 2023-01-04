Aaron Marsh Hired as Wheels of Time Editor
New year brings a new editor for ATHS
This is a big challenge — keeping what has been built with Wheels of Time, building more, and moving it into the future. I believe it is the members and their stories that will get us there.”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Truck Historical Society has hired Aaron Marsh (Bethel, Connecticut) as its Publications Director and editor of its renowned magazine, Wheels of Time. Marsh replaces long-time editor and Publications Director, Stormy Wylie, who retired at the end of 2022.
Marsh’s editorial experience includes a decade writing in health care in Washington, D.C., a general news beat working for two Connecticut newspapers, and four years as Senior Editor for the trucking publications Fleet Owner and American Trucker. After another editorial stint in banking, he’s excited to return to trucking and the genuine individuals in the industry.
“This is a big challenge — keeping what has been built with Wheels of Time, building more, and moving it into the future,” Marsh said. “I believe it is the members and their stories that will get us there.”
Published by ATHS since 1980, the Wheels of Time is a visually impactful magazine that celebrates the history of the American truck, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. Nearly 30,000 copies are printed bi-monthly and distributed to ATHS members and available on newsstands across the United States. In addition to WOT, Marsh will serve as editor of the annual Show Time publication which highlights the National Convention & Truck Show, featuring each truck/trailer in attendance at the show.
“Aaron is an asset to the ATHS team as he has a genuine interest in history and an innate love of old iron with an eye for photography and a passion for writing. We’re excited to see what new ideas Aaron brings to Wheels of Time,” said Executive Director Laurence Gration.
Marsh was born and raised in upstate New York in a family of eight on what could almost have passed for a farm, with horses, dogs, cats, birds, and everything smaller. The son of a DIY dad and a one-time Beatlemaniac mom, Aaron grew up with a wrench in hand and learned to fix things, including a Ford Escort with a blown engine that would be his first vehicle.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Philosophy from Binghamton University, Binghamton, New York. He has also long been a people and events photographer and is a hobbyist songwriter and sound engineer.
