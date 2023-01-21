American IRA Discusses What is the Self-Directed Solo 401(k) Plan - Answers to Common Questions
Answering common questions about the Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plan, American IRA recently unveiled its latest blog post.ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 401(k) plan has become synonymous with retirement savings. Yet there are different types of 401(k) plans, as a recent post at American IRA pointed out. On the Self-Directed IRA administration firm’s website, American IRA’s blog highlighted what a Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plan is, and how investors can use it. The post also contained a few answers to common questions about how these accounts work, and how investors can use them to create a retirement investment portfolio.
In the post, American IRA opened up by explaining how the Self-Directed Solo 401(k) plan works. It mentioned how these typically go beyond the plans of employee-sponsored programs, where investors typically have a limited amount of funds to choose from. Self-directing gives investors more options because it opens up all sorts of possibilities—potentially the full range of allowable retirement investments, depending on the Self-Directed IRA administrator with whom the investor works.
American IRA also took time in the post to explain the answers to common questions about Solo 401(k)s, such as why people choose Self-Directed Solo 401(k)s. The high degrees of independence that come with these investment vehicles make them especially appealing to investors with businesses or who are otherwise self-employed.
“This post explains a different type of 401(k) investing that’s no less valid,” said Sean McKay, President of American IRA. “And it does a good job of explaining why so many investors still want to stick with 401(k) plans, even if they’re not going through a typical employer-sponsored strategy.”
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
