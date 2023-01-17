HEADQUARTERS / VEHICLE FIRE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1000240
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802.878.7111
DATE/TIME: January 14, 2023, at approximately 1205
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North IAO mm 71.2 in the Town of Bolton
INCIDENT: Vehicle Fire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 14, 2023, at approximately 1205 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was traveling north on Interstate 89 in the Town of Bolton in heavy traffic. The Trooper observed flames coming from a Chevrolet Silverado that was parked in the right lane, the operator of the motor vehicle escaped the truck without injury. Shortly thereafter the pick-up truck became completely engulfed in flames and would be considered a total loss. Members of the Bolton Fire Department responded to the scene and began fire suppression efforts. The northbound lanes of Interstate 89 were closed for approximately an hour as a result.
No further information is available.