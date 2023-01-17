Submit Release
HEADQUARTERS / VEHICLE FIRE

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1000240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Christopher Hein                          

STATION: Special Operations                    

CONTACT#: 802.878.7111

 

DATE/TIME: January 14, 2023, at approximately 1205

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North IAO mm 71.2 in the Town of Bolton

INCIDENT: Vehicle Fire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 14, 2023, at approximately 1205 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was traveling north on Interstate 89 in the Town of Bolton in heavy traffic. The Trooper observed flames coming from a Chevrolet Silverado that was parked in the right lane, the operator of the motor vehicle escaped the truck without injury. Shortly thereafter the pick-up truck became completely engulfed in flames and would be considered a total loss. Members of the Bolton Fire Department responded to the scene and began fire suppression efforts. The northbound lanes of Interstate 89 were closed for approximately an hour as a result.

 

No further information is available.

 

 

