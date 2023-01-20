American IRA Discusses What is a Self-Directed IRA LLC
What is a Self-Directed IRA LLC? American IRA recently tackled that question in depth at its blog.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many investors with a lot of money are already aware of the potential benefits of using an LLC. But there is one strategy that appeals to retirement investors—using a Self-Directed IRA LLC. Holding an LLC within a Self-Directed IRA may sound like a complicated bit of financial maneuvering, but it’s a strategy available to any retirement investor. American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, recently took to its blog to explain how this might work for investors.
American IRA began the post by explaining what a Self-Directed IRA LLC looks like in practice. An LLC is, of course, a company that an investor can hold. An investor can then place the LLC within a Self-Directed IRA. Why do this? This allows investors to maintain checkbook control over the LLC, since the power of the LLC’s bank account ultimately reverts back to the original investor. Using an LLC within a Self-Directed IRA gives investors a tremendous amount of power and flexibility to choose investments that fall under the tax protections of the IRA.
The article further elaborated on the benefits of working this way, exploring why investors use Self-Directed IRA LLCs. The two chief reasons are enhanced flexibility and control, but that’s with the caveat that investors also want to use the tax protections of IRAs to build a nest egg for retirement. This has some limitations—such as the inability to take out the funds without penalties before retirement age—but also gives investors plenty of opportunity to build long-term wealth.
American IRA wrapped up by explaining how Self-Directed IRA LLCs help investors save for retirement. And the answer is that these strategies don’t work the same for everybody. Many people seek them out specifically because they’re customizable to the person using them, offering freedom and flexibility in retirement investing that the investors may not have experienced before—at least in a retirement account.
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
