Decision Foundry Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™
EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 30th, Decision Foundry has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India from December 2022 to December 2023.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
“A tremendous honor has been given to us by our employees. Our core values reflect our continued commitment to our clients, partners, industry, and ourselves. We will never take for granted that our people are tantamount to everything we do.” — Ross Jenkins, CEO
In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.
The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role models being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.
Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Decision Foundry
Decision Foundry is a top-tier Salesforce integration partner supporting Marketing Intelligence, CDP, Tableau, Tableau CRM, and Marketing Cloud, proper. Our global team includes some of the industry’s leading practitioners in data analytics and visual communication. As Salesforce consultants, we help make sense of your data by connecting scattered data points while blending and visualizing performance marketing data. We organize marketing data across our clients’ entire tech stack — from delivery to IO management to billing and reconciliation to automated insights and sales lift.
Ross Jenkins
Decision Foundry
