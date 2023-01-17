Creatio Named Top 10 Best Enterprise CRM Software for Large Businesses 2023 by SoftwareWorld
Creatio’s platform is recognized as one of the top solutions that enable organizations to increase their revenueBOSTON, MA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been named as one of the “Top 10 Best Enterprise CRM Software for Large Businesses 2023” by SoftwareWorld.
SoftwareWorld’s 2023 list score is based on user satisfaction (reviews & ratings), social media buzz, online presence, and other relevant information. With thousands of credible user reviews available for each software category, the platform enables IT, digital and operational leaders to make well-informed choices among the most innovative and reliable software providers.
With a score of 96 out of 100, Creatio has been recognized for its intuitive, user-friendly interface and innovative no-code capabilities that enable its customers to enjoy the freedom to own their automation. With Creatio, thousands of enterprises have been digitizing workflows, enhancing customer and employee experiences, and boosting the efficiency of commercial and operational teams.
Creatio has also been recognized as one of the 10 Best CRMs for Manufacturing Industry 2022, as well as one of the 10 Best Banking CRM Software & Tools in 2022.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
About SoftwareWorld
SoftwareWorld is one of the leading business technology intelligence and research firms in the world that helps large and small businesses by simplifying the search for the best software. Our rankings and ratings are developed through the most transparent research process verified by industry experts and validated by user responses.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA. Creatio is an American company headquartered in Boston, MA.
