Outer Banks Boil Company Announces the Formation of a Non Profit: Our EPIC Project
Formalizing their charitable efforts OBBC takes on three initiatives to strengthen, support and share the communities they serve.
We are so grateful and excited for this opportunity to work together with our customers and fellow business owners to have an EPIC impact in the communities we serve”COROLLA, NC, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our EPIC Project an acronym for Emitting Positive Impact Collectively, was founded to strengthen, support and share the local beach communities that Outer Banks Boil Company is proud to serve. Beginning with its first location in Corolla, the company will focus on strengthening community mental health initiatives, supporting the entrepreneurial spirit and sharing all the community has to offer by providing an EPIC vacation to a deserving family.
— Matt Khouri, Founder Outer Banks Boil Company
”Living and working at the beach is a dream for many. As a business in seasonal beach communities we get to make that dream come true for many young people. The truth is- that living and working in these communities, especially in this industry, come with a host of mental health challenges and a lack of resources to handle them,” remarks Founder and Chairman of Outer Banks Boil Company, Matt Khouri. OBBC would like to help combat these issues through their participation in community based mental health initiatives. By promoting programs to those in their local communities who work in the restaurant/bar/tourism industry, we can work together to provide resources and look out for each other.
Outer Banks Boil Company Founder, Matt Khouri was a senior at UNCW studying Business with a concentration in Entrepreneurism, when he wrote the business plan for OBBC. Although Matt only earned a “C” for his efforts, his entrepreneurial spirit never wavered. Today the company boasts nine locations and has been featured in many national publications including Entrepreneur and Forbes Magazines, and even made an appearance on National TV showcasing their famed Signature Seafood Boils. We want to foster that spirit through our support of those who wish to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams. OBBC would support organizations that encourage individuals who portray that same desire to make their own path with dedication, hard work and a desire to be different.
"Outer Banks Boil Company celebrates the tradition of the quintessential summer beach vacation and are honored to be a part of so many family vacation traditions. “We realize that for every family we serve, there are several others who are unable to enjoy this well deserved break”. The program originates with the one week rental of a vacation cottage in Corolla, North Carolina, home to OBBC. With cooperation of local business partners, OBBC will provide accommodations, meals, activities and experiences to ensure an EPIC vacation for the deserving family. Hopes to expand the program to additional weeks in additional markets, develop Chapters, and eventually purchase “Boil Houses” to host multiple families all season long.
“Outer Banks Boil Company has always been dedicated to giving back. Now with the formation of Our EPIC Project we can further those initiatives.. We are so grateful and excited for this opportunity to work together with our customers and fellow business owners to have an EPIC impact in the communities we serve .” stated Matt Khouri. Mom, Denise Khouri, president of Our EPIC Project and Chief Mom Officer at OBBC added, “This is a dream to be able to do this type of good work! So many local businesses are already stepping up to get involved! We are so excited to get started and watch this project grow!
Denise Khouri
Outer Banks Boil Company
+1 410-259-8312
denise@outerbanksboilcompany.com