They May Be Closed for Business But Outer Banks Boil Company of Amelia Island is Always Open to Helping
Do to impending storm threat of Hurricane Ian, Outer Banks Boil Company made sure to provide lunch to those who were busy helping others
— Shannon Mayhan
With Ian posing a potential threat to the area, Outer Banks Boil Company of Amelia Island closed its doors to business but opened up its heart to helping those whose business is keeping others safe. General manager Shannon Mayhan delivered lunch to the hard working crew handing out sandbags at the Nassau County Road and Bridge Department and Fire Department
today.
“The lines were super long for sandbags, and these folks kept it moving! ” stated Shannon. “We really appreciate this” was the quick comment from Andrew Thorton, a public works employee as he headed back to work.
Outer Banks Boil Company of Amelia Island specializes in Signature Seafood Boils made famous on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and is one of two locations in Florida.
So what exactly is a signature seafood boil?
Jumbo shrimp, authentic andouille sausage, red bliss potatoes, corn on the cob and sweet Vidalia onions are layered, seasoned to perfection, and expertly steamed together through Outer Banks Boil Company's signature cooking process. Customers can customize their signature seafood boil by adding snow crab legs, clams, mussels, scallops and lobster tails. Thinking out of the pot, Outer Banks Boil Company offers pulled pork barbecue and coleslaw. Cornbread muffins and key lime pie complete the meal. The company offers both take-out and catered service. ###
Shannon Mayhan
Outer Banks Boil Company of Amelia Island
