Zyston Offers Personalized CyberCAST Managed Security Services to Businesses

Zyston’s CyberCAST Managed Security Services are individualized and customized to each customer’s specific requirements.

In this digital world, a cyber breach can compromise or completely ruin a company’s reputation. Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) can be a key for the success of a business, keeping data protected from outside access.

MSSPs are specialists who are responsible for preventing, detecting, and responding to threats before they wreak havoc.

Zyston, the innovative and cutting-edge CyberCAST Managed Security Service, provides an end-to-end cybersecurity solution that delivers value well beyond traditional managed security services. “It also adds value in the three critical areas of all security programs,” explains Mark Coltharp, Zyston’s EVP Client Solutions. “People. Processes. And technology.

“It’s a best-of-breed approach, personalized and tailored to an organization’s specific business needs and concerns, CyberCAST Managed Security provides detailed cybersecurity intelligence and offensive strategy designed to provide security program maturity over time.”

Another unique and crucial aspect of Zyston’s offering is assigning each client a dedicated Cybersecurity Program Manager (CPM) to serve as a liaison between the client’s Information Security Team and the Zyston Security Operations Center.

“It dynamically bridges the communication gap that happens with traditional managed security services,” Coltharp pointed out.

MSSPs routinely make sure a company’s data is safe, that employees can share data and use tech systems easily. Usually, they offer basic cybersecurity monitoring and management, sending over alerts and leaving them for the business to diagnose and remediate.

The Zyston difference sets it apart from other MSSPs, earning their leading-edge reputation as going way beyond just an alert. Through their range of services, Zyston provides a high-touch end-to-end cybersecurity solution that integrates seamlessly into telemetry, technology, culture, and operational workflow.

“Zyston is also different because the CyberCAST Managed Security Service focus is unconditionally business and customer centric. We understand the dramatic challenges organizations face in today’s complex threat environment and we personalize!” Coltharp added.

