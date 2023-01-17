Pneumatic Rollers Market by 2028 | Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Situation

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pneumatic Rollers Market Value and CAGR

The global pneumatic rollers market is estimated at USD 716 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,170 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2022-2032.

Pneumatic rollers are a critical component of the printing industry. They are used to produce high-quality prints quickly and economically. The market for pneumatic rollers is segmented by type, end use, and geography. The paper & packaging industry is the largest end user of pneumatic rollers, followed by the printing & publishing industry.

Applications of pneumatic rollers include molding, stamping, die casting, and other industrial processes. The pneumatic roller market is segmented on the basis of type (single-stage or twin-stage) and application. The single-stage pneumatic roller market is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to its low initial investment and easy availability of parts.



Pneumatic Rollers Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth of the pneumatic roller market is primarily attributable to various factors, such as increasing demand for precision printing, an increase in production efficiency, and rising employment opportunities in the manufacturing industry.Pneumatic rollers have become more popular with stiffer mixes since they can help you achieve compaction density. These types of rollers consist of tires that provide better static penetration into the materials.

Pneumatic roller suppliers are focusing on developing new products to cater to the rising demand from end users. They are also initiating Various marketing strategies such as product launches, sponsorship deals, and partnerships with various business networks in order to expand their customer base.

However, some key factors that could restrain the growth of the pneumatic roller market include the increasing cost of raw materials and power sources, uncertainty around protectionism policies, and competitive pressure from rivals.



Pneumatic Rollers Market Keyplayers

The key players in the pneumatic roller market are Caterpillar Inc., Dynapac AB, Ammann Group, Bomag GmbH, Hamm AG, XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Case Construction Equipment Inc., Sany Group Co. Ltd., VT LeeBoy Inc., and Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.



Pneumatic Rollers Market Segmentations

By Engine Capacity Pneumatic Rollers Market has been segmented into:

• Up to 100 HP

• 100 - 130 HP

• More Than 130 HP

By Operating Capacity Pneumatic Rollers Market has been segmented into:

• Up to 8000 KG

• 8000 - 12000 KG

• 12000 - 18000 KG

• More Than 18000 KG



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Pneumatic Rollers Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Pneumatic Rollers Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Pneumatic Rollers Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Pneumatic Rollers Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Pneumatic Rollers Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

2.5. Global Pneumatic Rollers Market, by Sales Channel

2.5.1. Global Pneumatic Rollers Market Size by Sales Channel: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL PNEUMATIC ROLLERS MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Pneumatic Rollers Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Pneumatic Rollers Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL PNEUMATIC ROLLERS MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Pneumatic Rollers Market

5. GLOBAL PNEUMATIC ROLLERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Pneumatic Rollers Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Pneumatic Rollers Market - By Product

5.3.1. Pneumatic Rollers Market - Taste Type 1

5.3.2. Pneumatic Rollers Market - Taste Type 2

5.3.3. Pneumatic Rollers Market - Taste Type 3

5.3.4. Pneumatic Rollers Market - Taste Type 4

6. GLOBAL PNEUMATIC ROLLERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Pneumatic Rollers Market - By Application

6.2.1. Pneumatic Rollers Market - Operating Capacity 1

6.2.2. Pneumatic Rollers Market - Operating Capacity 2

6.2.3. Pneumatic Rollers Market - Operating Capacity 3

6.2.4. Pneumatic Rollers Market - Operating Capacity 4

Toc Continue………………………..



