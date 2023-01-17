MarketResearchReports.com: Global Glass Packaging Market to reach USD 78.12 billion by 2029
Glass packaging players Owens-Illinois, Veralia, Ardagh Glass, Vidrala, BA Glass, and Gerresheimer account for approximately 27% of the global market share.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global glass packaging market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years. The increasing demand for glass packaging in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care, is driving the growth of the market. Glass packaging is widely preferred for its durability, transparency, and recyclability. The growing environmental concerns and the need for sustainable packaging solutions are also expected to boost the demand for glass packaging.
The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user of glass packaging, accounting for the majority of the market share. The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages is driving the growth of the market in this segment. The pharmaceutical industry is also expected to show significant growth in the coming years, as glass bottles and vials are widely used for packaging medication and other pharmaceutical products.
The personal care industry is also expected to show steady growth in the coming years, as glass bottles and jars are increasingly being used for packaging perfumes, creams, lotions, and cosmetics.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages and the growing pharmaceutical and personal care industries in the region.
The global glass packaging market size is projected to grow from US$ 57960 million in 2022 to US$ 78120 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2022 to 2029.
The main Glass Packaging players include Owens-Illinois, Veralia, Ardagh Glass, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Gerresheimer, etc. The top six Glass Packaging players account for approximately 27% of the global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for Glass Packaging, followed by North America and Europe.
In terms of Type, Standard Glass Quality is the largest segment, with a share of about 75%. And in terms of Application, the largest application is Beverage Packaging, followed by Food Packaging.
The latest report addresses the glass packaging market segments; by quality: Standard Glass, Premium Glass, and Super Premium Glass, and applications such as Beverage Packaging, Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, and Personal Care Packaging.
The report also covers the market competition scenario and companies such as Owens-Illinois, Verallia, Ardagh Glass Group, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Gerresheimer, Vetropack, Wiegand Glass, Pochet Group Zignago Vetro, Heinz Glas, and many more.
Along with global forecast data, this report also provides regional and on-demand country forecast data for product segments and applications.
