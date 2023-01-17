Sodium Bicarbonate Market by 2028 | Demand, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation

Douglas Insights

Some of the major players operating in this market include AGC, Inc.; Church & Dwight, Inc.; Ciech, S.A.; GHCL Limited; Solvay, S.A.; and Tosoh Corporation.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium Bicarbonate Market Value and CAGR

Sodium Bicarbonate market is expected to reach US$ 2.37 Bn. in 2029, with a CAGR of 4.96% for the period 2022-2029, because of the increased usage of sodium bicarbonate in various end-use industries such as food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and etc.

Sodium bicarbonate is a salt that is commonly used in industrial and agricultural applications. The market for sodium bicarbonate is growing at a moderate pace, as increasing demand for this product is attributed to the increasing use of sodium BI Carbonate in water treatment and production processes. Sodium bicarbonate has also been found to be effective in neutralizing acidity, reducing corrosion, and controlling odors.

Asia Pacific will account for the largest share of the global sodium bicarbonate market in terms of volume during the forecast period. The growing consumption of bakery products and increasing awareness about health benefits are some factors contributing to the growth of this market in this region. North America will be another significant regional player in the sodium bicarbonate market. Growing awareness about dietary deficiencies and concerns over food safety are some key factors impacting the growth of this market in this region.



Sodium Bicarbonate Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The increasing number of food processing companies in emerging countries is one major factor that is anticipated to drive the sodium bicarbonate market growth during the forecast period. These companies are increasingly using sodium bicarbonate in bakery items such as bread, pastries, and cakes, owing to its effectiveness in reducing the time needed for dough to rise and improving flavor profiles. In addition, sodium bicarbonate has been found to be helpful in controlling acidity levels in foods, thereby enhancing their sensory appeal.

However, there are associated risks associated with overconsumption of sodium bicarbonate products, including gastric Problems and kidney stones.



Sodium Bicarbonate Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players operating in this market include AGC, Inc.; Church & Dwight, Inc.; Ciech, S.A.; GHCL Limited; Solvay, S.A.; and Tosoh Corporation.



Sodium Bicarbonate Market Segmentations.

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players

• Solvay SA

• Merck KGaA

• Nirma ltd.

• Tata Chemicals Ltd.

• GHCL Ltd.

• Ciech SA

• DCW Ltd.

Table of content

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market, by Grade

1.3.2 APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market, by Form

1.3.3 APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market, by End User

1.3.4 APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market, by Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:

4. APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Consumption of Baked Food

5.1.2 High Demand in Animal Feed Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Environmental Impact of Sodium Bicarbonate

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Focus on Treatment of Industrial Pollutants

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Proliferation of Cosmetics and Personal Care Industries

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Sodium Bicarbonate Market – APAC Market Analysis

6.1 APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market Overview

6.2 APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market –Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market –Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Kilo Tons)

7. APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market Analysis – By Grade

7.1 Overview

7.2 APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market, By Grade (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Food Grade

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Food Grade: APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Food Grade: APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Kilo Tons)

7.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade: APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade: APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Kilo Tons)

7.5 Feed Grade

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Feed Grade: APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5.3 Feed Grade: APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Kilo Tons)

7.6 Technical Grade and Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Technical Grade and Others: APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6.3 Technical Grade and Others: APAC Sodium Bicarbonate Market – Volume and Forecast to 2028 (Kilo Tons)

Toc Continue………………………..



Nimble Tech