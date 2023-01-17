Perigee Direct Introduces Flame Retardant Fabric Bond Tape to Inventory
EINPresswire.com/ -- Called the Trivantage Fabric Bonding Tape, the tape is specifically designed to weld together fabric panels to create stitch-free seams and works with a range of heat sealable fabrics.
Perigee Direct, a company specializing in the production and supply of specialty consumables, has recently introduced Trivantage Fabric Bonding Tape to its online collection, making it available for customers. The company deals in a wide variety of consumables including adhesives, resins, dispensing & filling equipment, plastic welding materials & filaments, and equipment mounting systems and kits, which it supplies to Sciences and Industrial organizations of all sizes.
Available in a range of styles including standard, fire-retardant, and black and white, the Trivantage Fabric Bond Welding Tape Is designed to weld together fabric panels to create strong, stitch-free seams. It works with a range of heat-sealable fabrics such as RF (Radio Frequency) bar, hot wedge, and other hot air welding equipment. The tape has a polyurethane base and has been extensively tested for its strength.
The product is offered exclusively through Trivantage® and each roll is 100 yards long (300ft). It can be used with vinyl, polyester, acrylic, and other compatible fabrics. Ideal for use in awning, marine, and industrial fabric projects, the fabric bond welding tape eliminates the need for sewing and using color-matching thread.
Apart from customers in the United States, Perigee Direct regularly ships their product to Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and can ship to virtually any address in the world. To ensure that customers receive their order in the shortest time, the company ships out all orders made by 4pm CST on the same day while charging fair and honest express shipping rates.
Speaking about their commitment to deliver customer satisfaction, the company’s founder co-founder Fred said, “Our goal is to fulfill the needs of our customers in the most efficient way. Whether you need just one cartridge or packet for a small project, or large demand for a major production line, we are ready to get you moving. Our seasoned team of qualified experts will suggest the right formulas and tools to get you moving. When you make a purchase from us you can expect a wholesome customer experience, from honest and fair prices, fast and reliable shipping, flexible payments, to friendly and respectable support from our team.”
About Perigee Direct: Founded by long-time aviation engineers and mechanics Fred & Charlie in 2003 to develop products for conserving water in landscape irrigation networks, Perigee Direct is a company that has expanded its field to supply a diverse array of specialty products and services to sciences, aerospace, technologists, and universities.
