Elizabeth Borelli announces her upcoming 6-week MindBody Bridgeworks program
This workbook helps readers gain clarity and focus, overcome resistance, manage negative patterns, and build resilience to sustain lasting change
Elizabeth Borelli launches a program combining science & fitness to help participants build habits that solidify their ability to stay committed to their goals.UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-awareness is the foundation for any change, from health to career to relationships. Brain-based coaching acknowledges the mind-body connection and combines principles of neuroscience, biology, and psychology into a formula that works. Mindset mastery begins with understanding the natural tendency to defend ourselves and its role in the stress cycle.
Elizabeth Borelli is the CEO of MindBody Bridgeworks. She is an international best-selling author, executive coach, and nationally recognized speaker. She is also a top-ranked facilitator who helps busy individuals and teams increase their emotional awareness to reach their highest potential.
Elizabeth Borelli launches her 6-week transformation program and introduces the MindBody Bridgeworks coaching program, which includes daily Micro MindSnaps and everyday mindset management tools for busy people.
The Mind-Body Bootcamp includes mindset training, fun total body workouts focused on strength and mobility, habit building and maintenance, and community engagement. The program is led by Elizabeth Borelli and Phil Kornachuk, an Army special operations officer, personal trainer, and coach.
This program goes beyond experiential learning, inspiration, and motivation, using methods proven to sustain lasting growth and change. The program also includes simple assessments that help participants take a more objective look at where their natural tendencies lie to undermine their goals and how to recognize and stop these hidden "saboteurs" from derailing them.
"The mind and body are in constant communication. Unless you're managing that conversation, your short-term habits will keep standing in the way of your long-term goals,” says Elizabeth Borelli.
“We'll use the Breathe Into Breakthrough workbook to help you gain clarity, stay focused, overcome resistance, manage negative thinking patterns, and build the resilience you need to sustain lasting change,” she adds.
The MindBody Bridgework program offers several benefits. One is that participants gain clarity about their natural strengths and values. Participants also learn how to use them with simple MindBody practices to build self-confidence, focus, sustainable habit change, and mindfulness.
MindBody Bridgeworks' 6-week transformation program features interactive presentations, weekly micro-challenges, and daily reminders to keep participants on track. The unique personal development program is designed to help participants raise awareness and tune into the mind-body communication channel, overcome burnout, and connect with their inner resources to find strength and grounding.
Participants will also learn to use breathwork to shift their state from stressed or drained to calm and energized. Throughout the program, they can discover everyday methods for increasing emotional intelligence, intercepting trigger states, and shifting focus.
The 6-week program is a journey to building emotional intelligence, mindset management, and making lasting habit changes. It includes live weekly interactive sessions and video recordings, simple and engaging body-mind exercises, daily micro-mindsnap challenges, insightful assessments, ongoing coaching support, and more.
More information about MindBody Bridgeworks can be found on their Facebook page or through their LinkedIn page: http://www.linkedin.com/in/elizabethborelli.
ABOUT MINDBODY BRIDGEWORKS
The 6-week Mind-Body Bootcamp program is delivered in weekly one-hour sessions that include 20 minutes each of movement, mastery, and mindset, with daily micro-challenges and ongoing support to keep participants engaged in the time in between. MindBody Bridgeworks is brain-based coaching that recognizes the mind-body connection and combines principles of neuroscience, biology, and psychology into a formula that works.
