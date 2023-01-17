MEXT and Technoplat forms Partnership to offer a superior Metaverse experience to the global tech scale-up community
MEXT and Technoplat forms Partnership to offer a superior Metaverse experience to the global tech scale-up communityPARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEXT, a B2B Metaverse company and Technoplat, a London, United Kingdom based global venture builder helping in driving incubation, innovation and growth for the technology scale up, announced a strategic partnership.
While on one side, this global partnership is committed to help Technoplat to extend its community of innovation companies, across FinTech, HealthTech and SpaceTech sectors a range of opportunities leveraging the Mext B2B Metaverse. The MEXT B2B Metaverse is positioned to be an ideal destination for all companies who are looking at scaling the growth.
On the other side, MEXT intends to leverage this partnership and extend its product to the scale-up and innovators community across 45 countries where Technoplat delivers.
The partnership aims to bring innovative startups to the B2B Metaverse to take full advantage of the global ecosystem within a shared virtual environment across industry sectors like Health, Automotive, EducationTech, Fintech and AgriTech. In addition, MEXT and Technoplat would continue to foster, nurture, incubate and accelerate the growth of the innovators committed in this space.
MEXT (www.mext.app) is an all-in-one B2B Metaverse platform helping companies to build their Metaverse to manage their ecosystem by providing an intelligent and immersive customer experience along with a range of possibilities wherein one can connect, exhibit and showcase their products, communicate, network, and educate its target customers.
In less than a year, Mext was able to attract over 16K high-tech professionals to their Metaverse platform making them one of the fastest growing Metaverse companies in the market with a total user visit of 170K. They have also partnered with the Metaverse Fashion Council to organize and host virtual fashion events and thus becoming one among the top 10 metaverse-based events of 2022 according to FASHIONUNITED.
Technoplat (www.WeAreTechnoplat.tech) is a global platform established to incubate and grow tech-based scale-ups. It focusses is to strengthen the UK, Asia, and Middle East North Africa corridor, by mentoring scale-ups and talent and helping them drive innovation across key tech sectors. Having first launched in Singapore in 2017 as a tech advocacy firm , it has built strong relationships with government agencies like NTUC, Singapore as well as UK-based firms and networks.
In 2019, Technoplat established its UK chapter as a global venture builder.
Based out of the UK, Technoplat offers Incubation, Innovation and Growth support to technology scale-up companies. Innovation being a key area for Technoplat, over the years it has built strong partnerships with leading universities and technology companies. Currently it has formal relationships with the University of Edinburgh, Tech Mahindra, GSMA 4FYN , Orbit Startups and Yotta, who add a tremendous value in the innovation process of the cohort of scale up companies that Technoplat incubates.
