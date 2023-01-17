EMDR & Beyond Offers Courses to Help Mental Health Clinicians Smoothly Integrate EMDR Therapy into their Services
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iowa-based EMDR & Beyond provides training on Challenges with Implementing EMDR, EMDR with Survivors of Violence, EMDR and Ethics, and more for mental health care professionals or clinicians.
EMDR & Beyond, an Iowa-based service providing training, education, consultation, and therapy services to survivors of adverse experiences and those who assist them in their recovery, offer several EMDR therapy training sessions for mental health professionals or clinicians. These programs aim to help clinicians smoothly integrate EMDR therapy into their practices.
Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy is a mental health treatment method involving moving the eyes a specific way while processing traumatic memories. EMDR therapy aims to help individuals heal from trauma or other distressing life experiences. It also helps reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Because of the positive impact that it can bring on an individual's life, more and more people now choose EMDR therapy.
Incorporating EMDR in mental health services is an excellent way to boost its services and generate more revenue. EMDR & Beyond provides EMDR therapy training for mental health professionals or clinicians to help them transition smoothly to EMDR therapy services. Those looking for EMDRIA EMDR training can also check out EMDR & Beyond.
Some of the upcoming EMDR therapy sessions include:
Challenges with Implementing EMDR- this course will assist mental health care clinicians to integrate EMDR therapy into their clinical practice. It will address common challenges therapists encounter when implementing EMDR therapy with clients of all ages.
EMDR with Survivors of Violence- this course will help EMDR clinicians work with survivors of homicide, suicide, and human violence.
EMDR and Ethics- a course that teaches mental health professionals about being ethical EMDR therapists. It helps identify issues related to using EMDR and Informed Consent, responsibility and Integrity in practice, and more.
Deeper Connections: EMDR with Couples and Families: This EMDR Specialty course will assist professionals in incorporating EMDR therapy with couples and families.
These sessions are presented by experienced professionals like Bonnie Mikeslson, LISW, Madi Musson, LMFT, Amy Terrell, LMHC, Elyse Harper, LMFT, Kenya Rocha, LMHC, and more.
"If you are a mental health care professional or clinician, you can benefit significantly from these EMDR therapy training sessions we offer. Check our website to learn more about these courses, how to register, and the prices," the company's representative stated.
About EMDR & Beyond -
EMDR & Beyond is an Iowa-based service that offers training, education, consultation, and therapy services to survivors of adverse experiences and those who aid them in their recovery. Those looking for in-person EMDR training can also check out EMDR & Beyond.
