Honoring the Teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Social Good Magazine Shares Stories of Peace and Global Unity
Humanitarian and Data Scientist Kristen Thomasino is known as a Social Good Warrior, author of 22 publications, and creator of The Social Good Magazine. She is a steward of building better community engagement. Courtesy Photo.
The Social Good Magazine is dedicated to elevating and empowering its readers, ensuring no one is alone, and demonstrating that together with the community, we can all thrive. Courtesy photo.
Global Economist, Davos Speaker and Philanthropist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy whose mission is to bring economic empowerment to vulnerable and underserved individuals is highlighted in The Social Good Magazine. Courtesy Photo.
Music Executive Raffles van Exel launched a musical peace movement with his #songforsocialchange "Why Oh Why" and the voices of diverse kids and top music artists is featured in the Social Good Magazine. Courtesy Photo.
The Social Good Magazine Founder Kristen Thomasino, authored 22 publications accomplished in a one-year span, believes social good is good for humanity.
"My magazine is packed with real-life examples of people doing amazing things to improve their neighborhoods and positively impact the world," said Thomasino. "Through the stories told to me by a variety of people, I provide helpful frameworks for success so you can start making a difference immediately. Whether you're looking to create jobs, rebuild the supply chain, or promote community pride, The Social Good Magazine has something for you."
The Social Good Magazine, published by Thomasino Media LLC and available on Amazon, is committed to bringing you the latest news and insights on how to make the world a better place. "In January 2023 issue, my intent was to feature men and women who kicked off the new year with solutions to help the vulnerable and underserved," she said. "Meeting Global Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy and learning about his collaborative plans to eradicate homelessness in Los Angeles and talking to Music Producer Raffles van Exel's about efforts to use the entertainment industry to raise awareness and funds for social change with his new song,’ Why Oh Why,’ is just the tip of the iceberg of social good movements."
Thomasino is the epitome of a social good steward. For years, she struggled with a debilitating disease, fibromyalgia. "I shared my story and will continue to do so because I know how horrible it is to suffer deeply and for long periods with mobility issues, muscular weakness, and brain fog. I understand how painful daily muscle spasms and knots can be," she said. "To cope, I implemented various practices to alleviate my suffering with various mechanical methods to free my form. Other sufferers have found ways to reduce their suffering. My goal is to bring awareness to help others fight what starts off as a seemingly invisible condition to many." Thomasino notes that you have to find what works for you. Her journey to healing is ongoing.
As she explored opportunities to learn how others give back in this world, she met Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, global publicist and humanitarian who focuses on finding ways to elevate and accelerate Social Good causes worldwide. In this 100-plus page magazine, you will learn what the Ukraine War has been like with Olga Rechdouni, the first-ever Miss Ukraine and human rights activist.
Meet warriors like Rose Garcia, former star of the Real L Word reality series, to learn about her work in the residential Los Angeles real estate community and creating safe spaces for others by hosting LGBTQ social activities. Also in the Los Angeles community, Thomasino has met various servant leader veterans serving other veterans at the West Los Angeles Veterans Hospital that she highlights in the magazine. She also includes a fellow Fibromyalgia advocate she met on her Social Good Tour in 2022, Army Veteran Kristal Kent, to get her insights on what we could do to improve the lives of veterans receiving care across the United States.
The world is constantly changing and evolving. With global trade and tourism growth, new opportunities are arising for businesses worldwide. For too long, communities have been isolated from each other, limited by their borders. Entrepreneur Thomasino discovered new ways to generate revenue through local Chambers of Commerce from Mike Howren of Lure Creative Design Inc., plus other successful Los Angeles business owners generating consistent revenue for their neighborhoods. "With access to new markets, businesses can thrive like never before," she said. "Businesses can bring new money and resources back to their local communities, strengthening the economy from the ground up."
Her commitment to promoting global trade and tourism will benefit everyone in the long run. "There are many avenues to participate in the Social Good movement. Innovation, our ability to communicate, network, finance, and technology best practices will enable the community to answer today’s challenges with productive actions for positive outcomes,' she said. "So, choose your passion, invest in self-love and make a career in social good."
The main theme throughout Thomasino's publication, The Social Good Magazine, published by Thomasino Media LLC and available on Amazon, is committed to the importance and power of community. "If we believe that when we work together, we can achieve anything," she said.
About Thomasino Media LLC
Thomasino Media LLC is on a mission to help the world become more understanding and kind by providing thought-provoking content that encourages people to gain insight into others' perspectives. Each piece of media serves as an invitation for people to step out of their own lives and explore life from many points of view, with the goal being creating compassionate humans who cherish Social Good in all areas.
About The Social Good Magazine
The Social Good Magazine is designed to inspire others to make a difference in their communities. Created by Kristen Thomasino, this magazine showcases the stories of people making a positive impact in their neighborhoods and beyond. Whether it's through volunteering, fundraising, or simply lending a helping hand, these individuals remind us that we can all make a difference. The Social Good Magazine is the perfect tool for anyone seeking inspiration to get involved in their community.
The Social Good Magazine is a beacon of hope for global communities, filled with inspiring stories that illuminate pathways to success. By sharing transformational concepts and taking action-oriented steps towards progress, we can collaborate on reducing suffering together—enjoying the journey along the way! This magazine can be a roadmap and opportunity to guide each other in discovering victory over adversity.
