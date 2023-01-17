Next-Gen Rugged Cellular Devices for First Responders and Enterprise Communications Expanding via T-Mobile: NASDAQ: SYTA

$SYTA for First Responders SYTA Relationships SYTA 3 Product Categories $SYTA PO 2022 $SYTA Industries

$SYTA is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)

With the addition of T-Mobile, we are significantly expanding our addressable market and entering 2023 in a strong position with all major U.S. wireless carriers now offering SD7 as well as additional” — Marc Seelenfreund, CEO

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next-Gen Rugged Cellular Devices for First Responders and Enterprise Communications Expanding via T-Mobile and Other Major Carriers: Siyata Mobile Inc. $SYTA is a B2B global vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. T-Mobile, the second-largest wireless carrier in the U.S., will launch the SYTA rugged SD7 device onto its Internet of Things (IoT) data network. SD7 is approved on all major U.S. wireless carriers including AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and United States Cellular Corporation (UScellular™) Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Device offers a far superior solution to competitive Land-Based Radio (LMR) technologies. SD7 targets the multi-billion-dollar first responder and enterprise markets. UK and Ireland Distributor RadioTrader added for SYTA product line. Launch on Bell Mobility Wireless Network expands Next-Generation Push-to-Talk over cellular services across Canada.Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) is a B2B global vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. The SYTA portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.SYTA enterprise-grade and consumer cellular booster systems enable first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signals in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible. SYTA Next Generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular SD7 Device to be Launched Across T-Mobile IoT Data NetworkOn January 9th SYTA announced that T-Mobile US, Inc., the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S. with more than 111.7 million customers, will launch the SYTA SD7 device onto its Internet of Things (IoT) data network. T-Mobile is expected to begin selling the SD7 to its broad enterprise customer base beginning in the SYTA first quarter of 2023. The SD7 was developed to disrupt and replace the multi-billion-dollar Land Mobile Radio (LMR) industry."With the addition of T-Mobile, we are significantly expanding our addressable market and entering 2023 in a strong position with all major U.S. wireless carriers now offering SD7 as well as additional partnerships internationally," said Marc Seelenfreund, SYTA CEO. "This relationship with T-Mobile strengthens our network compatibility and further expands our ability to reach first responders and enterprise personnel with a reliable PoC device that can operate extremely well in tough working environments."Mr. Seelenfreund continued, "The SD7 is the perfect upgrade from land mobile radio devices, which often have limited coverage, restricted functionality, and high startup costs. The SD7 solves those problems, delivering a far superior solution to the multi-billion LMR industry."The SD7 brings communications into the 21st century and provides the SYTA first responder and enterprise clients a simple, easy-to-use rugged, Android-based, Push-To-Talk device with excellent sound quality that operates over the high-bandwidth 4G LTE network, providing consistent connectivity across the US. It's IP68 rating, resistance to water and dust, drop protection, and robust battery make it well-suited for use in harsh environments. Importantly, there is no need to invest in infrastructure such as radio towers or repeaters. SYTA Adds UK and Ireland Distributor RadioTrader for SD7 Devices and VK7 AccessoriesOn December 6th SYTA added RadioTrader, the UK and Ireland's premier two-way radio supplier, to distribute the company’s SD7 ruggedized, mission-critical PoC device and VK7 vehicle kit accessory. The SD7 was developed to disrupt and replace the multi-billion-dollar Land Mobile Radio (LMR) industry. RadioTrader services customers from a wide variety of sectors, including agriculture, aviation, education, retail, hospitality, oil and gas, marine, recreation, and sport. Launch on Bell Mobility Wireless Network Expands Next-Generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Services Across CanadaOn November 16th SYTA announce that Bell Mobility Inc., a leading wireless operator in Canada with more than 10 million subscribers and a division of Bell Canada, would launch the SYTA SD7 device onto their network in the fourth quarter of 2022.The SD7 has been certified and approved for use with several North American carriers including FirstNetand AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and United States Cellular Corporation (UScellular™).DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

SYTA SD-7