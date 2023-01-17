Stenonymous Author Reveals Washington Square Park Visit and Activism
The hobbyist blog continues to try unconventional revenue-building methods.
Eventually, somebody's going to realize the full breadth and scope of this story.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owner of the court reporting blog Stenonymous, Christopher Day, and co-owner of StenoCaptions, LLC, Joshua Edwards, appeared together at Washington Square Park on January 15, 2023. Their mission? To educate members of the public on the field of court reporting and the political issues surrounding the industry.
— Christopher Day, RPR
Many topics were discussed, including the misleading of jobseekers by digital court reporting proponents, the parallels between Stenonymous's reporting on private equity in court reporting and Take Med Back's advocacy with Dr. Mitch Li, and explanations about what court reporting actually is -- an industry of gold-standard guardians of the record.
Asked for further comment about the political and racial aspects of the arguments put forth on Stenonymous, Day said "Eventually, somebody's going to realize the full breadth and scope of this story. Might be a progressive outfit like Cenk Uygur and his Young Turks. Might be a conservative outfit that takes issue with corporations breaking the law to gain a competitive advantage, like a Cernovich type. We don't know. What we do know is that Americans genuinely care about the issues we're raising, and the quality of appeal records under our law. Everybody benefits when the system is working as intended."
This move comes after the announcement of a proposed rule change in Indiana that would prohibit stenography in the courtroom. Stenographers across the country have taken notice of the attempted elimination and are continuing the fight to inform decision makers as to the value of stenographic and realtime stenographic courtrooms.
Christopher Day
Stenonymous
+1 917-685-3010
ChristopherDay227@gmail.com