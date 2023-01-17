Travis Perkins Plc Certified as Top Employer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis Perkins plc, a leading partner to the construction industry and the UK’s largest distributor of building materials, has been certified as a 2023 Top Employer.
This year’s rigorous review looked at the people practises the Group has in place for its 20,000 colleagues in a range of areas, including strategy and leadership, organisation and change, digital HR and work environment, employer branding, and talent acquisition and onboarding.
The Group was recognised for its strong purpose-led decision making, integration of wellbeing and the use of colleague champions to successfully enable business change. Employee listening, the recruitment of new talent and the way we measure candidate experience were also identified as key strengths.
Group Chief HR Officer, Emma Rose, said: “We have made significant investments in making colleague learning and development more accessible, engaging and fun through a new system and app and a virtual reality onboarding platform. We’re also enabling colleagues to share their voice and opinions more easily through our new survey tool. Authenticity and equal opportunity were two of our top scoring questions in the latest survey, which demonstrates the progress we’re making on diversity and inclusion.
“Our apprenticeship programme has continued to go from strength to strength. During 2022 we even opened our apprenticeships up to the wider industry to help build the next generation of talent across our sector, so we unlock sustainable growth within our own business and construction more widely.
“Wagestream has been an important and timely addition to the Group’s financial wellbeing offering, given the cost of living pressures many of our people are facing, and 400+ colleagues helped shape our new values, which have become part of the Group’s everyday language and ways of working in a short space of time.
“Our progress has been considerable, but we’re ambitious and want to lead the way in building a culture of belonging where everyone has the skills, confidence and ambition to be their best. That means our work to build on all the positive impact our people strategy has made for our colleagues, the business and our sector very much continues,” Emma concluded.
This marks the 14th year the Group, which operates market leading businesses including Travis Perkins Builders’ Merchants, Toolstation and a number of trade specialists, such as Keyline, BSS, CCF and many more, has been accredited as a Top Employer.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc is a leading partner to the construction industry and the UK's leading distributor of building materials to trade customers. The Group operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders’ Merchants, Toolstation and a number of specialists in the civils market (Keyline), heating and ventilation (BSS) and drylining and insulation (CCF), and many more. With annual revenues of £4.6bn, the Group employs nearly 20,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years. For more information, please visit www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk
