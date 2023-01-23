TurningPoint Executive Search announces new podcast, The Practical Optimist: Available Now

Submit Release
The Practical Optimist Podcast - Available Now!

TurningPoint Founder & President, Ken Schmitt, hosts guests for real conversations about the intersection of leadership and life.

This podcast is the natural evolution of my book. I'm proud to speak with highly respected leaders who share their experiences and insights as they navigate the intersection of leadership and life.”
— Ken Schmitt, Founder, CEO, Author, Podcast Host
OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This podcast is the natural evolution of the book, The Practical Optimist. Most leaders come to recognize that their professional and personal lives strongly influence one another - and it's nearly impossible to be successful in one without the other. Sitting down to speak with highly respected leaders provides a platform for them to share their experiences and insights, both professional and personal, as they navigate the intersection of leadership and life. There’s much to be learned from the good the bad, and the ‘what was I thinking’ moments in these leaders’ lives. This isn’t theoretical advice. It’s straight talk from leaders who are willing to be vulnerable, as they discuss their life's journey.

The Practical Optimist: An Entrepreneurial Journey through Life’s Turning Points uses Ken Schmitt’s own experiences as an entrepreneur, husband, father, and son to explore well-known leadership topics and explode the myths around them. It is an illuminating and instructive dive into the intersection of leadership and life.

TurningPoint Executive Search is the premier executive recruiting resource for Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Executive Leadership professionals across the United States. By combining a local presence, national search capabilities, and access to Global Resources, TurningPoint Executive Search partners with companies of all sizes, industries, and structures.

Elaine Rosen
TurningPoint Executive Search
+1 760-994-5327
email us here

