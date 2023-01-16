Submit Release
Non-Magnetic SMP Product Line Developed For Specialized Applications

Amphenol RF expands its non-magnetic SMP series to offer reliable performance with low magnetic field susceptibility in applications with unique constraints.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of the microminiature SMP product series to include non-magnetic connector and adapter options. These configurations are manufactured with non-ferrous materials and plating to provide high-performing RF interconnects that feature low magnetic field susceptibility and no electric field distortion. All non-magnetic SMP connectors and adapters provide the same reliable connections for board-to-board and board-to-cable as standard SMP products. Non-magnetic SMP options are ideal for sensitive applications in medical, aerospace and quantum computing environments.

These 50 ohm non-magnetic products are available in various mating configurations and detent types – smooth bore, limited and full detent - with excellent electrical performance up to 40 GHz. The SMP interface features a snap-on locking mechanism for easy mating and radial and axial float which provides board-to-board misalignment correction. PCB spacing options are based on the bullet adapter length. Non-magnetic SMP connectors are also available in various cable plug designs for flexible cable types.

Non-Magnetic SMP connectors are constructed with gold-plated, beryllium copper bodies and contacts, and PTFE insulators. They are well suited for applications such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment where non-magnetic coaxial connectors are essential for carrying RF signals within the magnetic field where a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) is required. These connectors and adapters are engineered specifically to perform in this environment without being electrically compromised which allows the equipment to function safely and effectively.

Learn More: Non-Magnetic SMP Solutions Overview

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
