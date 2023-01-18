Smart Lift Solutions & Peerless Products Announce Exclusive Glass Mover Program
SmartLift Glass Lifting Machines Now Available with Peerless Window Orders
We founded Smart Lift Solutions to fill a specific need within the building community and are thrilled to take it a step further by teaming up with Peerless Products”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Lift Solutions, LLC and Peerless Products Inc. today announced an innovative industry collaboration to provide customers with the convenience and efficiency of moving and installing windows on any project. The new glass mover program matches Smart Lift Solutions glass manipulators to Peerless window orders, with Peerless products and SmartLift® glass movers delivered together to jobsites.
— Tim Finley
The partnership brings together two industry leaders – Smart Lift Solutions, the first nationwide provider of specialized heavy glass and glazing lifting equipment, and Peerless Products, known as world-class innovators who deliver a best-in-class client experience and unequaled American Made glazing products.
“We’ve created the ultimate convenience for glaziers by giving them the option to rent and deliver the ideal SmartLift glass mover, such as the Smartlift 1008, with their Peerless window orders on the same shipment. This collaboration identifies the right high-quality SmartLift glass mover for the job, providing seamless customer service every step of the way,” said Tim Finley, Co-Founder of Smart Lift Solutions, LLP.
SmartLift is the industry leader in glass manipulators, which can lift and position both straight and curved glass and windows precisely, using a powerful vacuum seal to ensure glass will be safely transported to the installation site without damaging the material.
These glass manipulators can now be included on any Peerless Product order, with free delivery and a flexible rental timeframe. This glass manipulator rental model eliminates the significant robotic lifting equipment capital investment (between $40,000 to $60,000 per machine), as well as storage and maintenance expenses for contractors.
“We’ve come together with Smart Lift Solutions to make glass installation as easy and cost-effective as ordering our windows. Our customers will now enjoy the considerable safety benefits and reduced risk of product damage that glass manipulators provide, all without the high overhead costs associated with owning them,” said Justin Ebert, National Business Director with Peerless Products Inc.
Effective immediately, this exclusive partnership provides Peerless Products’ customers access to a wide array of easy-to-operate SmartLift glass manipulators, available in multiple sizes with various lifting capacities and reach, perfect for interior or exterior builds in both commercial and residential construction. The SmartLift lineup of machines includes SmartLift 1008, SmartLift 380, SmartLift 408, SmartLift 608, SmartLift 580, and the SmartLift 400 Sky Lifter. The full line-up of SmartLift machines with specifications including lifting capacity is listed on the company's website at www.smartliftsolutionsllc.com.
“We founded Smart Lift Solutions to fill a specific need within the building community and are thrilled to take it a step further by teaming up with Peerless Products to make glass installation easier and safer than ever before,” said Finley.
About Smart Lift Solutions
Smart Lift Solutions, LLP is the United States' first on-demand delivery service for specialized heavy glass and glazing lifting equipment serving the building industry. SmartLift® Rentals can range from one day, or one week to an extended period of time, depending on jobsite requirements. Centrally located in southern Minnesota, Smart Lift Solutions offers nationwide access to its complete inventory of machines. For more information, visit www.smartliftsolutionsllc.com.
About Peerless Products Inc.
Peerless Architectural Windows and Doors, founded in Fort Scott, Kansas in 1952, is a Midwestern manufacturer of high-performance aluminum architectural and commercial windows for new construction, replacement, and historical construction. We are a member of the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA formerly AAMA), and test all of our products to meet the most stringent quality standards set by FGIA. We are engineers pioneering new technologies that drive bold advances in window designs. We are industry leaders, offering unrivaled products and capabilities.
