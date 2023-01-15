State Visit of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, 16 to 18 January 2023

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will make a State Visit to Singapore from 16 to 18 January 2023, at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob. This is President Mirziyoyev’s first State Visit to Singapore.

President Mirziyoyev will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on 17 January 2023, where a new orchid hybrid will be named in his honour. He will call on President Halimah, who will host a State Banquet in his honour. President Mirziyoyev will also separately meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat. Prime Minister Lee and President Mirziyoyev will witness the exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding and Co-operation Agreements in various fields.

President Mirziyoyev will visit the Land Transport Authority, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, URA Singapore City Gallery and Gardens by the Bay. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Head of the Presidential Administration His Excellency Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister His Excellency Jamshid Khodjaev and several ministers.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 JANUARY 2023