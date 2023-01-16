Flying Yacht Company Announces Available Shares in Private Planes

Flying Yacht Company founder and CEO Michaela Renee Johnson A licensed tailwheel (multiengine and seaplane) pilot, Johnson lives an adventurous life in Northern California with her family. Johnson's book shows readers how to make growth their default mindset through specific affirmations, writing prompts, exercises and practices.

Corporate execs and other travelers can fly with the ease and comfort of a private aircraft — at a fraction of the cost.

Imagine being able to say, ‘I own that jet,’ and not having to sit cheek-to-cheek with strangers. ” — Michaela Renee Johnson

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who are already accustomed to flying in private jets and those who’ve always wanted to, the Flying Yacht Company now offers shares in private jets and regional aircraft, making it an ideal alternative to whole-jet ownership, fractional ownership or charter services, explains Flying Yacht Company founder and CEO Michaela Renee Johnson.

“Imagine being able to say, ‘I own that jet,’ and not having to sit cheek-to-cheek with strangers. We offer aircraft ownership (similar to driving your own car verses taking a bus) for a fraction of the cost and minus the hassle,” Johnson said. “We manage all the details of owning your own airplane — flight crew, scheduling, maintenance and management. Shares start as low as $79,500 and provide a minimum of 45 flight days a year.”

Other key differentiators according to Johnson include:

- Full occupation days per month and year allocated to each share owner vs. fractional ownership (allocated hours per year);

- The jet can stay with the share owner on trips for greater flexibility of departure times vs. drop-offs only; and

- Share owners fly in a personalized jet vs. one painted like all the others.

The Flying Yacht Company was recently endorsed by Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington for his new series, American Entrepreneur.

If Johnson’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s a bestselling author and host of the top iTunes podcast, Be You Find Happy. A nationally acclaimed happiness expert, Johnson practices what she preaches, always looking for new ways to push the throttle forward.

Her latest book, Growth Mindset Workbook for Adults: Build Confidence, Overcome Challenges, and Achieve Your Goals, is an interactive resource that shows readers how to make growth their default mindset through specific affirmations, writing prompts, exercises and practices.

“A growth mindset means believing that your intelligence and abilities can always improve, and you can learn to do almost anything,” Johnson added. “It’s important to remember that as humans we are ever-evolving, ever-changing, and ever-growing.”

About Michaela Renee Johnson

Michaela Renee Johnson is a psychotherapist in private practice, bestselling author, motivational speaker and nationally acclaimed happiness expert whose top iTunes podcast, Be You Find Happy, inspires listeners to be authentic and live courageously. She has degrees in journalism and psychology, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in couples sex therapy.

A licensed tailwheel (multiengine and seaplane) pilot, Johnson lives an adventurous life in Northern California with her family, where she takes her Animal Assisted Therapy dog, Walter, to care centers. She also enjoys sustainable living, hiking, gardening, creating pottery and reading.

For more information, visit https://www.michaelarenee.com/ or https://www.flyingyachtcompany.com/, or follow her on Instagram at @flyingyachtco or @michaelareneej.

Growth Mindset Workbook for Adults: Build Confidence, Overcome Challenges, and Achieve Your Goals

Publisher: Rockridge Press

ISBN-10: ‎1685390102

ISBN-13: ‎978-1685390105

Available from Amazon.com and anywhere books are sold