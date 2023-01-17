UCC Networks Delivers Zoom for Government to USDA Agency

A USDA agency selected UCC Networks to unify real-time communications with Zoom for Government solutions.

ORANGE, CA, US, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A USDA agency selected UCC Networks to unify real-time communications with Zoom for Government solutions. The government solution included Zoom Phone, Zoom, Meetings, and Zoom Chat.

Zoom for Government provides a similar experience to commercial services with added security enhancements. The Zoom for Government platform leverages US-based AWS GovCloud infrastructure and US co-located data centers.

UCC Networks delivered the following:

Zoom Phone: A cloud calling solution with TLS 1.2 and 256-bit AES-GCM encryption. Zoom Phone offers feature–rich PBX with US unlimited local and long distance. Zoom Phone provides the Government agency with hybrid work flexibility empowering employees to work remote, from the office, or a combination of both.

Zoom Phone for Government features include:

• SMS text messages from agency DID

• Voicemail transcription

• E911 services

• Simplified IVR, Call queues, or policies

Zoom Meetings: Real-time communications require internal and external collaboration. A USDA agency chose UCC Networks to deliver Zoom Meetings to help build stronger relationships.

Zoom for Government meeting features include:

• User ID Watermarking

• Simultaneous Interpretation

• Accessibility settings

• Spotlight control

• Up to 1,000 attendees per session

As a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, UCC Networks partners with top government-certified carriers to meet specific needs, ranging from hardware to software services. UCC Networks’ Government division, a US Federal Authorized Partner, focuses on supporting agencies with Cisco, Microsoft, FedRAMP solutions, Hardware, Professional Services, Unified Communications, and Contact Center Services.

To compliment Government solutions, UCC Networks plays a key role providing best practices forimplementation, configuration, and MACD support (Moves, Adds, Changes, Disconnects) for Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions. Professional services include assistance with set up of PBX solutions, IVR, ACD, policies, integrations, and other call center related technologies.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.

