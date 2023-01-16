CarOffer Enhances Vehicle Inspection Process for Wholesale Vehicle Buyers and Sellers
Updates address dealer needs as part of the company’s mission to help customers transact with trust, confidence, and ease
Our priority at CarOffer is to fuel the success of our dealer partners by providing them the tools to best navigate whatever market conditions may arise,”ADDISON, TX, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading vehicle inventory acquisition innovator CarOffer, part of the CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) network, today announced updated inspection procedures. The improvements are designed with the success of wholesale buyers and sellers in mind to provide an experience that is transparent, consistent, and reliable.
— Nick Gerlach, CarOffer EVP of Operations & Product Strategy
CarOffer now provides comprehensive pre-purchase inspections by certified technicians via strategic partners. The inspection reports provide a detailed condition evaluation of the vehicle, including OBD-II scans, mechanical and electrical inspections, vehicle frame and engine analysis, detailed photos of any potential concerns, and a road test report.
“Our priority at CarOffer is to fuel the success of our dealer partners by providing them the tools to best navigate whatever market conditions may arise,” said Nick Gerlach, CarOffer EVP of Operations & Product Strategy. “In the face of continued tight inventory, dealers must be more stringent than ever when sourcing vehicles to ensure they’re making a high quality, profitable investment. As a result, we have doubled down on our inspection process to give used car buyers an added level of confidence in the inventory they are acquiring through CarOffer.”
CarOffer’s 24/7 online trading platform automates dealer-to-dealer and consumer-to-dealer transactions – including vehicle transportation – to create a seamless and simple experience. This facilitates nationwide trading to maximize inventory selection and efficiency.
About CarOffer
CarOffer is the automotive industry’s leading digital wholesale marketplace that allows dealers and dealer groups to buy, sell, and trade with automation and ease. Leveraging the power of data, national scale, and the company’s proprietary Buying Matrix™ technology, the platform helps dealers acquire and exchange used inventory more efficiently. CarOffer is part of the CarGurus network (Nasdaq: CARG). For more information, visit www.caroffer.com.
About CarGurus, Inc.
CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (1)
CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.
To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com, and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.
CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
(1) Similarweb: Overview Report (Traffic Insights), Q3 2022, U.S.
