Interview with the CEO of Elite Capital & Co. – winner of the Outstanding Organization Award at the Money 2.0 Conference
DUBAI, UAE, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money 2.0 Conference - Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited was honored with the “Outstanding Organization Award” at the Winter Edition of the Money 2.0 Conference, which took place in Dubai, UAE, on December 16-18, 2022. In this interview, he enthusiastically shared his experience at the three-day event and reflected on being recognized on a global platform.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7niM64fJro
About Money 2.0 Conference:
The Money 2.0 Conference is a three-day event dedicated to encouraging excellence in education, research, and practice related to law and finance. The speakers at the conference will talk about topics such as scam/fraud prevention in fintech, investing in the stock market, paying off debt, and understanding tax laws. They will also host thought leaders from corporate law and finance to offer insights into everything, from risk management to IPO structuring.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a wake-up call for financial services experts and Money 2.0 Conference hopes to help them keep up and gain tremendous momentum. At the conference, attendees will have the chance to network with other professionals from around the world who share their interests and goals.
About Elite Capital & Co. Limited:
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
